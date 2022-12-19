Park perks: Coffee shop approved in Roanoke's Fishburn

The Roanoke City Council on Monday green-lighted a couple's plan to open a coffee shop in the former caretaker's cottage at Fishburn Park.

Council's 6-1 vote directed the city manager to sell the cottage to Keri and Justin vanBlaricom according to a previously released list of terms. The action overruled objections from some nearby residents who said they opposed the sale of valuable park land to a private party and establishment of a business in the Brambleton Avenue park.

The cottage, which dates to the 1820s and has been vacant since the late 1990s, is kept locked and needs significant repair. The city's looked for a use or user for it for years.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds voted against the plan. She, nor other members of council, offered no comments on the matter Monday.

Officials announced they had struck a tentative deal with the vanBlaricoms in November.

Among the terms, the couple will pay $10 for the building as is and 1.1 acres of land on the condition that they spend at least $150,000 on renovations and equipment to create a coffee shop and neighborhood community center. They must renovate the building within a year of the purchase. Justin vanBlaricom has said the couple's investment will likely exceed $150,000, but he has not made public a total expected project cost.

He told The Roanoke Times last month that he and his wife are Roanoke natives who played in Fishburn Park as children and value its preservation. They and their children go there often, he said. Their vision is to create community space in the cottage, which spans 1,080 square feet, he said. The land is rectangular and runs to the corner of Brambleton Avenue and Clifford Street Southwest.

"Fishburn Perk," the proposed name, "is where friends and strangers stroll in together and gather around tables with local favorites making new memories together," the couple's proposal to the city said. "The green space has potential for a community garden, outdoor dining, food truck access and room to just play."

The council's sign-off Monday won't end city control. The deal obligates the couple to present satisfactory specific plans for review and get all permits and approval before moving forward.

The city is prepared to part with the cottage for a low price, but imposed a requirement that the couple pay the city $83,000 if they sell the real estate within four years of qualifying for a certificate of occupancy. The figure is the building's tax-assessed value plus $500.

In addition, the city and the couple have agreed that a deed will be drawn up to restrict the property's use to a handful of purposes: an office, community market, bakery, club, community center, eating establishment, eating and drinking establishment, meeting hall, artist studio and community garden.

The city bought the property in 1925 from the Weaver Heights Corporation, according to city officials, who say it was not as part of a land donation by the Fishburn estate to create the park.