Partners keep Roanoke County parks pristine

A dozen volunteers picking trash from the brushy banks of Glade Creek at Vinyard Park on a recent Saturday morning are among thousands of helping hands Roanoke County has amassed with its park partners program.
Employees of The Orvis Co. regularly assemble to tidy up the eastern part of the county park near Vinton, said Jeremy Benn, a supervisor at the outdoor outfitter’s distribution center, located just up the road.
“One of our big mantras in the company is to protect what we love,” Benn said. “We've all taken on adoption of the stretch of stream here, and really enjoy taking care of it.”
While someone on the creek bank lugged a car tire from a patch of brown muck, Benn said the cleanups have become a fun tradition for Orvis employees, and some even bring their children.
"It's a shame with COVID, I used to get here early and actually cook a whole big breakfast of home fries and bacon, which is kind of fun,” Benn said. “Now we're laying bags out, so we don't have to directly hand them to people. Sign of the times, I guess."
The Orvis bunch have volunteered at Roanoke County parks, mostly Vinyard East, for about a decade, as one of 50 groups participating in the county’s park partners program. In years past, Orvis volunteers and other partners helped Roanoke County parks with more than just litter pickup.
"The stream used to have a lot of erosion, on the far side especially, where the banks were caving in,” Benn said. “We partnered with Trout Unlimited to fix the stream banks, and then we planted a series of trees on the other side there to help shade and protect the bank."
Other park partner groups, from companies like Orvis, to church groups, schools, veterans, retirees and private individuals, task themselves with a plethora of painstaking projects on behalf of Roanoke County, said Charlie Goens, parks maintenance supervisor and volunteer coordinator.
“They have gone from stream bank restorations to doing major overhauls with landscaping, to staining decks to painting dugouts, concession stands and buildings and fence repairs,” Goens said of various park partner groups. “It's really helped us out.”
What started with 20 volunteers split between four groups when the park partners program started in 2008 became more than 1,000 volunteers aged 6 to 85, spread among 50 groups in 2019, said Mark Courtright, assistant director of parks.
“We have a lot of genuine citizens that are here for the right intentions,” Courtright said. “They come looking for us. We don't have to go after them, or put a lot of advertisements out.”
Last year saw a slightly lower number of participants due to the coronavirus, but volunteers still gave more than 4,000 hours to Roanoke County parks in 2020 — about as much time as two full-time workers clock in one year, said Allen Hayes, assistant director of recreation.
“We have a very talented and skilled maintenance team here, but a lot of these are labor intensive hours that will pull a lot of our folks out of the field when their talents can be best used elsewhere, operating heavy equipment and doing major repairs in our parks,” Hayes said. “Park partners allow us to do that, while maintaining the basic upkeep of some of our parks.”
Park partners have built batting cages, bike trails, benches, bleachers and picnic tables. They mulch playgrounds and pick up litter. Boy Scouts seeking the Eagle Scout rank have also completed projects through the program, from erecting information kiosks to building little free libraries scattered across Roanoke County parks.
“It shows how our community values our parks,” Hayes said. “They're willing to give back to help keep that amenity in tip-top shape.”
For more about the Roanoke County park partners program and how to participate, go online to www.roanokecountyparks.com/383/Park-Partners-Program.