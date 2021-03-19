Partners keep Roanoke County parks pristine

A dozen volunteers picking trash from the brushy banks of Glade Creek at Vinyard Park on a recent Saturday morning are among thousands of helping hands Roanoke County has amassed with its park partners program.

Employees of The Orvis Co. regularly assemble to tidy up the eastern part of the county park near Vinton, said Jeremy Benn, a supervisor at the outdoor outfitter’s distribution center, located just up the road.

“One of our big mantras in the company is to protect what we love,” Benn said. “We've all taken on adoption of the stretch of stream here, and really enjoy taking care of it.”

While someone on the creek bank lugged a car tire from a patch of brown muck, Benn said the cleanups have become a fun tradition for Orvis employees, and some even bring their children.

"It's a shame with COVID, I used to get here early and actually cook a whole big breakfast of home fries and bacon, which is kind of fun,” Benn said. “Now we're laying bags out, so we don't have to directly hand them to people. Sign of the times, I guess."