Peppers Ferry development proposal tabled again

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors remains unconvinced that a proposed residential development west of the town won’t worsen safety on the already trouble-plagued Peppers Ferry Road.

The board previously tabled a decision needed for the development to their meeting this past Monday, but again — on a 7-0 vote — deferred the item to Jan. 23 after several supervisors continued to voice concerns about how the increased traffic expected to result from the project would impact safety on Peppers Ferry (Virginia 114).

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski described the project as “very good” for the community, but questioned whether sufficient safeguards are being proposed to address the anticipated increase in traffic.

“I like it a lot,” he said. “But this is a very difficult decision because we don’t want to create a problem in the future. And it’s traffic, traffic, traffic for me.”

The development, proposed by a firm linked to Roanoke-based developer Robert Fralin, would add 201 new dwelling units on 33 acres of land at 1784 and 1756 Peppers Ferry Road. The project would comprise a mixture of apartments, duplexes and single-family homes.

Fralin spearheaded the nearby New River Village subdivision.

The developer, formally listed as Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, is seeking to move two tracts of land out of an agricultural district.

The developer is specifically proposing 150 apartments to be divided among seven buildings and another six structures to house 12 duplex units. This portion of the project would go on 15 acres of land the developer is asking to be moved from an agricultural to a multi-family residential district.

Also planned are 39 single-family homes on approximately 18 acres that they’re asking to move from an agricultural to residential district.

One concern that’s been repeatedly raised is over the existing traffic volume on Peppers Ferry, which some supervisors pointed out is a major roadway that’s been prone to a notable number of crashes over the years. Among the challenges they pointed out is drivers having to abruptly turn off a narrow road where motorists often travel at excessive speeds. That issue, they said, has particularly led to problems with rear-end collisions.

Board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins, who cited figures during a meeting last month, said there were over 200 accidents on Peppers Ferry between 2018 and 2021. She added that a “good percentage” of those crashes were rear-end collisions that occurred after drivers stopped to turn into one of the subdivisions.

This past Monday, Steve Semones, the executive vice president for architectural firm Balzer & Associates, presented a list of several proffers proposed by the developer.

Among the proposed conditions are the installation of a left-turn lane on Peppers Ferry for cars going into the development itself and another left-turn lane on the same road to Rolling Hills Drive, which serves as an entrance to a residential area.

The developer is also proposing that no more than 50% of the development’s allowable density may be granted a certificate of occupancy until a second access road for emergency services is provided to the development.

Still, several supervisors questioned whether the additional conditions would sufficiently address the safety concerns.

Supervisor Darrell Sheppard inquired about the possibility of a roundabout, but Semones said that kind of configuration isn’t possible at the moment due to the roadway in that area not meeting the necessary traffic volume conditions to allow such an addition.

Sheppard said he’ll have reservations about the rezoning until certain changes, such as a speed limit drop, are made to that section of Peppers Ferry.

“I’m probably not going to vote for it,” he said. “Turn lanes are nice, but I don’t think they’re going to do much for safety.”

Blevins said one of her major issues with the project is that so far it’s only being proposed with one way to enter and exit the development. She said that setup could lead to some serious problems if a wreck ever happened right at the entrance. She said it would not only block traffic on 114, but also people trying to leave or enter the subdivision.

Blevins said the development seems to need a second entrance and exit — and not just one for emergency services.

“It’s very challenging for me. Even though there’s a housing shortage, and we do need housing and it is part of our urban expansion plan, I’ve got to look at that impact,” said Blevins, who pointed to projections that the development would lead to the addition of more than 1,400 vehicles per day on that road. “And when I have citizens [constantly] complaining about that road … that is a factor I have to consider.”

Even the 50% occupancy proffer isn’t exactly reassuring Blevins.

“I still have 100 homes there that only have one entrance and exit,” she said. “It’s a challenge. I know they need housing, but we need to look at the overall impact. Every meeting, someone brings up the traffic concerns on 114. It needs to be widened, but the plan to do that won’t happen anytime soon.”