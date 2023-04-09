A proposal to build a five megawatt solar generation farm in eastern Montgomery County is retreating into the shadows, for now.

County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said Friday that she learned via an email from planning staff that Colorado-based Pivot Energy has withdrawn its request for a special use permit needed for the project.

The board was initially scheduled to make a decision Monday on the permit request from Pivot Energy, which proposed the solar project on roughly 30 acres of land on the historic Fotheringay property, just south of Eastern Montgomery Elementary School in Elliston.

“We heard from many of the public commenters and other residents, that they would feel more comfortable evaluating our project once solar is contemplated in the county’s comprehensive plan,” Buzz Becker, Pivot Energy’s director of project development, wrote in an email. “We understand that the board may soon direct county staff to initiate a working group to evaluate an amendment to the existing solar ordinance and comprehensive plan.”

One of the project’s touted benefits was an aim to save ratepayers money on their electricity bills, which would have been a first-of-its-kind opportunity in the county, Pivot Energy had previously said.

Supporters of the project pointed to how it would have helped fulfill a need to build more sustainable energy sources and address ongoing concerns over climate change.

The project would have included roughly 10,500 panels.

Despite the touted benefits, the project has received significant pushback from a number of residents who have argued that the farm would go against much of the environmental conservation measures in that part of the county.

The county’s Planning Commission issued a recommendation against the project in December during a meeting with strong resident opposition in the room. Area residents have told the county that the project would damage natural resources, degrade animal habitat, depress property values and bring industrialization to the corridor with unsightly industrial facilities.

Although the item is off the table, for now, a few supervisors reached Friday—and on both sides of the partisan aisle—either had plans to vote against the permit request or expressed a willingness to see further local measures developed for the more appropriate placement of solar farms.

In fact, a separate but related item on Monday’s board agenda would ask the commission and planning staff to study and seek public input on the subject of large scale solar energy systems.

The resolution would ultimately ask for the recommendation of “appropriate changes to the county comprehensive plan and county zoning ordinance to better identify where such projects should be located and to better mitigate the potential impacts from solar energy development.”

The solar ordinance measure reflects concerns from many opponents of the Pivot Energy project. One issue they raised is a concern over whether the county has clear guidelines on solar farm developments, and several said those projects ought to specifically be pushed to industrial sites instead of open farmland.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers the Elliston area, said the county’s zoning ordinance does cover solar uses, but he added that he and his colleagues don’t believe it is sufficient for projects similar to what Pivot Energy proposed.

When a company is interested in bringing a solar project to the area, they should be able to look at the ordinance and be given clear direction on where in the county those developments are appropriate, Fijalkwoski said.

“And we don’t have that now,” he said. “It’s not specific, and it really needs to be specific because solar fields take up a huge amount of land.”

Blevins echoed Fijalkowski’s points on the solar ordinance, with the chairwoman saying that the board wants to be responsible stewards of the local land and its natural resources. She pointed to the number of concerns that have been brought up by residents.

“I do have concerns with this particular solar project going in there at Fotheringay because of the historical value and community input,” Blevins. “We just don’t want a ‘put the cart before the horse’ kind of deal.”

Supervisor Sara Bohn said she had planned to vote against the solar farm, but voiced support for the measure asking the planning commission and planning staff to look at county ordinance changes for solar projects.

“There is no harm in doing this because the solar farm can always come back and reapply at a later time,” she said. “Clearly, it’s not wanted in the Shawsville area, but once the ordinance is put together, maybe some farmers elsewhere would actually like it on their property.”

Becker further spoke about the project’s design including some of the best industry practices, from large setbacks and vegetative buffers to native pollinators and sheep grazing.

“We hope to be helpful to Montgomery County in whatever way we can and look forward to the outcome of their amendment process,” he wrote.

Pivot Energy previously spoke about the project’s intentions to deliver the electricity to Appalachian Power Co. and allow customers to buy it at a cost below conventional electricity prices. While a bill for such a measure died during the recent General Assembly session, Pivot Energy told the county last month that it hoped and expected legislation expanding a shared solar program to Appalachian Power territory to return next year.