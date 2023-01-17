Plan approved with goal to transform Viscose plant area in southeast Roanoke

A plan was approved by Roanoke City Council Tuesday night to turn the old American Viscose Plant area in southeast into "Riverdale," a 75-plus acre mixed-use transformation over a number of years.

Riverdale — a collaboration involving the city, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority and developer Ed Walker — would seek to preserve elements of the area's industrial heritage with some of such uses of the space, along with residences, commercial buildings, artist studios and other amenities.

The agreement approved unanimously by council includes a $10 million "forgivable performance loan,” $8.2 million for acquisition and $1.8 million for site remediation, according to a news release about the Riverdale plan late Tuesday. Most of the remediation effort will focus on removing debris, which ranges from salvaged automobiles to heavy equipment, according to discussion at the council meeting.

The agreement accounts for a 17-year performance period, and requires Walker to invest at least $50 million.

The area carries a historic district designation with at least 20 contributing structures and sites, many of which will be rehabilitated. It's those structures and sites that contribute to the site's placement, too, on the National Register of Historic places.

At the council’s Tuesday evening meeting, City Manager Bob Cowell said proposed tax rebate and partial tax exemptions would also support development costs.

“There will be additional infrastructure investment ... along with zoning and a whole host of other things,” Cowell said.

All of that will be determined through a master planning process, Cowell said.

“This is not a regular redevelopment project by any stretch of the imagination,” Cowell said.

He said typical redevelopment tactics won’t necessarily be sufficient for a former heavy industrial property of over one million square feet.

However, Cowell said he believes the project could transform southeast Roanoke and later compared the project’s scale to that of the downtown area decades ago.

The area has potential, Cowell said, being near the Roanoke River, greenway, Mill Mountain and downtown Roanoke. At the same time, he acknowledged, the site has flooding hazards, insufficient public infrastructure, “obsolete structures,” and lots of debris.

Acquisition of the property is expected in April, followed by property clean up that will initially focus on the 9th Street corridor.

There are a number of businesses currently operating in the area, and Cowell said the city hopes they will be part of the transformation.

There will also be space for new structures added after the removal of salvaged vehicles. Some of the existing buildings will be rehabilitated for commercial and residential uses.

“An economic study prepared by Chmura Economics indicates that the first phase alone could generate more than $300 million in economic impact, supporting 2,000 jobs in the process,” according to the release.

If there’s anyone who can pull the project off, Cowell said, it’s Walker.

“He’s doing it in other parts of the state. If there’s anyone that knows how to pull off something as crazy as this may seem, it’s him,” Cowell said.

“It will take a long time, and we will be thoughtful and patient to get the best outcomes. But, I’m optimistic that we will quickly see progress on site and make planning and design progress with consultants and partners,” Walker said in the release.

Approval of the agreement is on the agenda for the EDA’s meeting Wednesday, Jan. 18.