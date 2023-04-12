ROCKY MOUNT — A proposal for a new solar farm in Wirtz was resoundingly rejected Tuesday night by the Franklin County Planning Commission. Members voted 7-0 to recommend denial of a request by Mountain Brook Solar, suggesting it would be a detriment to the community.

Residents packed into the meeting room of the Franklin County Government Center in Rocky Mount, with a majority there to speak out against the solar farm. The crowd exceeded the number of seats available for much of the evening.

The planning commission's recommendation to deny the project will now go to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for a final vote on May 16.

The proposed solar farm would be located on three connected parcels of farmland totaling 258 acres at the intersection of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads in Wirtz. The solar panels would encompass 92 acres within the three parcels.

Eliana Ginis, the project's developer, spoke on behalf of Mountain Brook Solar. She is employed by the renewable energy company Energix, which is funding the project.

She first addressed some questions from the public in recent weeks concerning Energix, which based in Israel. "We are very proud of our roots in Israel and we are even prouder of the work we do in America," Ginis said. "We actively invest in the American economy. We invest in the Virginia economy and local communities."

Ginis said the company is headquartered in Arlington and its engineering headquarters is based in Roanoke.

The proposal by Mountain Brook Solar would be to lease the 258 acre property for 35 years. The solar panels would provide 20 megawatts of electricity each year. After 35 years, the panels would be removed and recycled.

Mountain Brook Solar agreed to provide a surety bond to Franklin County assuring that funds will be available to remove and recycle the panels even if Mountain Brook Solar were sold or went bankrupt. Ginis said that bond would be updated every five years to make sure it keeps up with inflation.

"Have you managed a project through the end of it's life cycle?" asked Gills Creek District representative Cheryl Ege.

With a project lifespan of 30 to 35 years in a relatively new industry, Ege asked how they could be so sure of how everything would work. She also questioned if the land would once again be farmable when the solar panels were removed.

Ege also expressed concerns about Energix operated solar farms in Henry County and Wytheville that were recently fined $97,651 by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The violations included administrative matters as well as some instances of muddy runoff at construction sites.

Energix has agreed to pay the fine as well as fix any problems found at the site.

"We've been working on remediating this site over the last few months," Ginis said about the Wythville site.

Solar farms in southwest and central Virginia cited for environmental violations Energix US has agreed to fix the problems and pay a fine to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Most of those who participated in Tuesday's public comment period also were critical of the proposal by Energix and Mountain Brook Solar. Of the night's 30 speakers, only five spoke in favor of the project.

"They spread false statements about home values not being affected," said Charlie Trelease who lives near the project. "Our home values will be affected."

In addition to concerns about property values, local real estate agent Penny Hodges was concerned that cadmium telluride used in the solar panels could leak out and harm the soil or groundwater. "Can they explain the cadmium issue?" she asked.

Local resident John Maresca questioned why the solar farm was even needed in the community. "Why do we need this?" he asked. "Is there an energy shortage in Franklin County?"

David Turner, who lives near the proposed solar farm, was one of the few people who spoke out in favor of the project on Tuesday. He applauded members of the Robertson family, which owns the farm, for their efforts to keep the farm by allowing the solar company to lease it.

Turner also said the solar panels would be a better project than a large development of homes. Those who were concerned about the view with solar panels in place probably wouldn't like the view with homes, he said.

"If you put 50 to 100 houses, you are not going to have a view other than houses," Turner said.

Lisa Cooper, Franklin County's director of planning, suggested postponing a vote on the project. She said it would allow them time to work with Mountain Brook Solar to address some concerns with the project including erosion control measures, lighting and testing of the water quality of nearby tributaries.

Following the public comment period, planning commission members did not discuss a delay. The discussion was whether the project should move forward at all.

"I don't believe a special use permit for Mountain Brook Solar should be awarded," Ege said.

Union Hall District representative Deborah Crawford agreed with Ege. "There seems to be no benefit for the citizens," she said.

Snow Creek District representative Sherrie Mitchell was also critical of the project. Usually for property rights such as a property owner's right to have a solar farm, she said this was different.

"In this case I think the public views are more important that the individual's property rights and that is an unusual thing for me to say because I typically am for property rights," Mitchell said.