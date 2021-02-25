Plans to convert Roanoke County mansion into a wedding venue put on pause

While the exchange with VDOT cost Roanoke County nothing at first, an expense will incur if and when the county decides to use the land for development. Whenever the county decides to use the land, it will pay VDOT fair market value for the properties, Caywood said.

“At present, the combined tax assessed value of the properties is $681,200,” Caywood said, noting that the county would be reimbursed for that amount by whatever entity purchases the land for development.

Supervisor and former Roanoke County Attorney Mahoney said the county went through a convoluted process to draft an ordinance with conditions for the agreement, because the state and VDOT did not play fair during past projects.

“I still don’t trust the commonwealth,” Mahoney said. “In the future, I want to be able to use it to bang them over the head with.”

A rift in redistricting

Redistricting Roanoke County will be delayed until 2020 U.S. Census data becomes available.

Redistricting ensures Roanoke County’s five districts are evenly populated, keeping votes equally distributed across the county, said County Attorney Peter Lubeck.