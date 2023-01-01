Poindexter, Hall talk about Roanoke County police leadership change

As one door closes another one opens for Mike Poindexter, Roanoke County’s newest police chief.

On Jan. 1, Poindexter, 50, is set to take over for Howard Hall, who has served as county police chief since 2012.

Poindexter will be the fourth person and the first Black to lead the Roanoke County Police Department, which was formed in 1990.

County Administrator Richard Caywood commended both men for their service to the county.

“Chief Hall has done a terrific job leading the department the last decade,” he said. “We are also excited for Chief Poindexter and his experience within the department and some of the ideas he has to further enhance it.”

Hall, 56, said in a recent interview he was really proud of where he’s leaving the department, and was happy someone from within the department was hired to take over for him.

Hall served 26 years in the Baltimore County Police Department before moving to the Roanoke Valley with his wife, an accountant, who is also retiring.

“We came here because it was close enough to Baltimore and we could still be near family, and we really enjoyed the area,” Hall said. “I figured now was the right time as the department is in a good place and my wife and I are wanting to do a lot of traveling.”

Hall said they will remain in the area, as Roanoke has become their home over the last decade.

He said some of his hardest days on the job are when he’s lost an officer to suicide and when some of his colleagues were killed in the line of duty while working in Baltimore.

“Those kinds of things really affect you, and it’s hard to get over,” he said.

On the other hand, some of his best days on the job have been when apprehending a dangerous criminal with no further incident and without any officers being injured.

“I can recall a few times we’ve been lucky enough to bring someone in who had done terrible things, and we were lucky nobody else got hurt.”

Poindexter said it’s an honor to lead the department he’s worked for his entire career, and he looks forward to continuing the success the department has had in recent years.

He said he has some new ideas for the department, part of the reason Caywood said he chose Poindexter over some other very qualified candidates within the department.

Though, Poindexter did say he’s not quite ready to publicize what some of those ideas may be.

“I want to wait until we have completed our three-year plan before talking about any new initiatives,” he said.