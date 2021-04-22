Political eyes on Saturday's Montgomery County 7th District GOP primary

The GOP firehouse primary for Virginia’s 7th House of Delegates District is Saturday and three challengers are seeking the Republican nomination for the seat that Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, is leaving.
The result Saturday will be watched statewide as the race includes Sherri Blevins, a member of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, a well-known local businesswoman and self-acknowledged Trump loyalist Marie March, and another political newcomer Lowell Bowman, whose impact on the contest will be interesting whether he wins, or costs one of the other two votes.
The district covers parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties and all of Floyd County.
Blevins, March and Bowman have each espoused staunch conservative platforms, but there are some distinctions among them in areas such as campaign styles, apparent backing and personal backgrounds.
Sherri Blevins
Blevins has served on the Board of Supervisors since the start of 2020, representing a district that is located in the central section of the county and covers a portion of Christiansburg.
Since announcing her intentions to seek state office, Blevins has received the endorsements of several locally elected officials and figures from within her own party.
The public figures who are backing Blevins include Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, her fellow Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski and Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin. She’s also received support from Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber and Montgomery County School Board member Dana Partin, each of whom do not declare a party affiliation as elected officials.
“I’m humbled that they trust me, have confidence in me and know that I stand for the right values and can get the job done,” Blevins said.
Blevins said the issues she’s passionate about include being pro-life and opposing use of tax dollars for abortions, the Second Amendment, keeping taxes low, job creation and support for law enforcement.
Blevins emphasizes the issue of law enforcement, which she argues are currently under attack. She said the current environment has made it tougher to retain or hire police officers.
“There’s a push to defund the police, to eliminate qualified immunity,” she said, adding that she is staunchly opposed to those two measures.
Blevins is married to a retired Virginia state trooper and some of her past advocacy work has involved the agency and public safety.
For example, she was one of the parents who some years ago advocated for the relocation of the Virginia Department of Transportation park and ride in Christiansburg that was previously just across the street from Falling Branch Elementary School. The opposition to the former location stemmed from safety concerns and, more specifically, worries of bus riders walking onto school property.
More recently, Blevins and her fellow supervisors have collectively taken a stance against proposals to eliminate qualified immunity, a position she said she’ll maintain if elected to state office. Qualified immunity is a measure that protects government officials—including police—against frivolous lawsuits. Supporters argue that its removal is unhelpful to police officers, who they say are tasked with balancing a difficult job.
As far as the Second Amendment, Blevins said she’d like to try to reverse some gun control measures recently enacted by the General Assembly. One of those measures is a local option that allowed localities to ban the carrying of firearms on municipally-owned properties. Roanoke and Blacksburg are among the localities that have adopted the option, decisions Blevins said she disagrees with.
“I believe everyone has the right to defend themselves and their family,” she said.
Marie March
March is the owner of the Christiansburg restaurants Due South BBQ and Fatback Soul Shack.
In recent years, March has gained some notoriety for her outspoken views on both national and local politics.
For example, March was a staunch critic of Christiansburg’s move to upgrade its noise ordinance a few years ago and of the town’s meal tax, which she argues is unhelpful to restaurants. She has also criticized how at least some taxpayer dollars were used for local initiatives such as wayfinding signs in Christiansburg and Montgomery County-wide bike sharing program.
March acknowledges those matters are local, but she said her stance toward them is an overall reflection of how she wants to approach lawmaking.
“The fact that I’ve taken a stand against it locally means I’m going to take a stand against it at the state level,” she said.
While she touts common conservative talking points such as support for the Second Amendment and being pro-life, March has taken particular issue with ongoing social justice reforms and her views on the matter have sparked criticism.
March received much backlash for attending former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, the same day of the infamous Capitol riots. March has pushed back against the criticism, maintaining that she left hours before the riot started and that there was nothing criminal about listening to the president speak.
“They wanted to cancel me out. I stood right up there,” she said, adding that she’s for the free market and is against socialism.
March’s campaign related activities have included announcing her candidacy while holding a Dr. Seuss book — some of the famous author’s works have drawn scrutiny for their portrayal of people of color — and taking a photo in front of a 1979 Dodge Magnum painted to appear like the General Lee car seen in the classic television series the Dukes of Hazzard.
The car in the show is an orange 1969 Dodge Charger that has generated controversy for a painting of the Confederate battle flag on its roof.
March said she sees some of her own struggles through the show. Like the protagonists, she said she’s frequently been up against the establishment.
“I’m a child of the 80s, so I grew up watching the Dukes of Hazzard,” she said. “They were against the government, the establishment. It’s really the underdog story.”
Lowell Bowman
Similar to March, Bowman is a first time public officer seeker and a business owner.
Bowman started his own general contracting business about a decade ago. He had before that time spent some years doing consulting work for a business and regularly worked with municipalities by helping them develop utilities and roads for industrial parks. He also owns a construction waste hauling business.
Bowman has touted his unique professional background, saying that he has developed strong familiarity with government due to his extensive work with municipalities.
Like March and Blevins, Bowman voiced support for measures to protect the Second Amendment.
Bowman said he also wants to improve the accessibility to the office he’s seeking, whether that be through technological or other means aimed at better connecting with people in the district.
“Really just being accessible to everybody. That’s kind of the feedback that I’m getting from the people. We can work on all different fronts,” he said. “We can always improve communication.”
Bowman said he’s looking forward to the further reopening of the state, including the across-the-board return of public school students to in-person classes five days a week.
Bowman said he brings up the reopening because the issue has opened his eyes to some of the governor’s executive powers, which he argues need stronger checks.
“I think that probably needs to be revisited,” he said. “To examine just how much power the governor has, even in an emergency situation.”
Bowman said it’s concerning how the shutdown has affected businesses and workers and he’s not sure if a single person with just a stroke of a pen ought to be able to shut down entire economic sectors.
Whether it’s a restaurant or hair salon, “somebody’s livelihood is deemed not essential,” he said. “That’s how they feed their kids, pay their mortgage … It [executive powers] needs to be revisited in some form or fashion.”
When asked about the support the other candidates have received, particularly the endorsement of Blevins by several local GOP figures, Bowman said he doesn’t see that as a disadvantage.
Bowman said, if anything, it helps him stand out and be seen as more relatable to voters.
“I’m not in that circle and neither are the voters. I mean, they’re not invited to those parties. I just try to focus on what I can do and try do that as well as I can,” he said, also noting March’s appearance on Fox News a few months ago. “I know a lot of people through my business, and I’ve helped a lot of people over the years … I’m just a normal working person, and I hope that it inspires people out there.”
Saturday’s primary will also include the nomination contest for the Montgomery County District D Board of Supervisor between incumbent Todd King and challenger Dale Buckner.