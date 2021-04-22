Political eyes on Saturday's Montgomery County 7th District GOP primary

“Really just being accessible to everybody. That’s kind of the feedback that I’m getting from the people. We can work on all different fronts,” he said. “We can always improve communication.”

Bowman said he’s looking forward to the further reopening of the state, including the across-the-board return of public school students to in-person classes five days a week.

Bowman said he brings up the reopening because the issue has opened his eyes to some of the governor’s executive powers, which he argues need stronger checks.

“I think that probably needs to be revisited,” he said. “To examine just how much power the governor has, even in an emergency situation.”

Bowman said it’s concerning how the shutdown has affected businesses and workers and he’s not sure if a single person with just a stroke of a pen ought to be able to shut down entire economic sectors.

Whether it’s a restaurant or hair salon, “somebody’s livelihood is deemed not essential,” he said. “That’s how they feed their kids, pay their mortgage … It [executive powers] needs to be revisited in some form or fashion.”