Roanoke City Council Member Luke Priddy believes the ongoing audit of the city's Gun Violence Prevention Commission was not formally authorized by city council.

A Feb. 17 letter from the Roanoke City Municipal Auditor's Office states the audit was requested by council. The auditor's office does not need council permission to pursue one, but during a Thursday meeting of the city Audit Committee, Priddy maintained that he's "not thrilled" with the process that initiated the audit.

The audit committee is made up of Priddy, council member Trish White-Boyd, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb and Mayor Sherman Lea. Priddy, White-Boyd and DA Pierce are running for the Democratic nomination to run for the 4th state Senate seat.

The ongoing commission audit was not on Thursday's audit committee meeting agenda. Priddy brought it up on his own just before the meeting ended.

"There was no action of council or official meeting that didn't violate the Freedom of Information Act where council decided to request this. So it was either requested by other means or done separately," Priddy said.

Shortly after that, Lea stopped Priddy.

"I want to remind you that our attorney is right here," Lea said, gesturing to City Attorney Tim Spencer.

Immediately after that, Spencer spoke up.

"If you're concerned about whether Mr. Priddy has been respectful of our office, he has always been extremely respectful and good to work with," Spencer said.

Priddy also handed a letter to the committee members, a copy of which he also provided to The Roanoke Times Thursday evening after the committee meeting ended.

The Roanoke Times had requested a copy of the letter from the city auditor's office, but the request not fulfilled immediately.

The Freedom of Information Act states that members of the public — and the media — have the right to access all documents, unless exempt, provided to members of public bodies as soon as they are shared.

In a Thursday email to The Roanoke Times, city staff said they would send "Mr. Priddy’s letter tomorrow, which allows Audit Committee Members and city officials time to familiarize themselves with the document."

In his letter, Priddy asserted that the council never voted in an open meeting to pursue an audit. Rather, Priddy indicated, that decision was made behind closed doors, before criticism was shared at a Feb. 21 public meeting that would have otherwise justified the audit.

Priddy ended his letter by saying: "I believe some audit of these funds is appropriate, however, I'm frustrated by what appears to be a decision to misrepresent City Council and conduct business behind closed doors."