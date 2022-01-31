Progress Street parking garage remains in Blacksburg plan

BLACKSBURG — The town is slated to make some major additions to its parking capacity over the next several years.

The parking garage on the old Blacksburg Middle School site downtown — the deck is part of a roughly $26 million project that also includes a new police station — is set to be complete this upcoming spring.

Blacksburg officials also are making plans for the addition of another parking garage on Progress Street, which is among the list of projects in the town’s capital improvement program for fiscal years 2022-23 to 2026-27. Town council approved the list on a 7-0 vote this past week.

As noted on a town project sheet, the Progress Street parking deck will add to a downtown parking network that includes the soon-to-be done structure on the old middle school site and the North End and Kent Square parking garages.

The Progress Street deck is anticipated to cost $16.6 million and its construction timeline is estimated to run between the summers of 2025 and 2028, according to the project document.

However, other details of the projects have yet to be fleshed out.

“As the preliminary design is not scheduled to start for three more years, I cannot speak to the specific questions you ask,” Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence wrote in an emailed response to questions from a Roanoke Times reporter. “These will all be part of the feasibility study and detailed design work.

“With this being such a large project, the feasibility and preliminary design work are important and will help guide final decisions on the scope, design, costs and ultimate construction schedule.”

The funding for design and construction is limited to a publicly funded parking garage, according to the project sheet.

“The possibility of other mixed uses and associated design and construction costs would be sought through a public/private partnership,” the project sheet reads. “The form and architectural aspects will also be studied with a focus on the appropriate interaction with the surrounding neighborhood and Progress Street streetscape.”

The recently approved CIP includes a number of other significant projects. Among them are community center renovations, the Brush Mountain trail system, the Huckleberry Trail bridge at Sheffield Drive and Prices Fork Road and the purchase of electric buses.

