Proposed fire-EMS station in Franklin County ignites debate

ROCKY MOUNT — A long-planned new fire and rescue station in Franklin County ignited and is accelerating controversy without a single brick being laid.
The proposed $5.3 million Glade Hill Volunteer Fire-EMS Station has drawn pointed criticism from county supervisors for its cost and from volunteer firefighters who say the project has pushed them out.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors, the proposed fire station’s primary defender, Union Hall Supervisor Tommy Cundiff - which includes Glade Hill - voiced frustration at the “stagnation of certain people wanting this and certain people not” after years of preparation. He asserted that the station’s construction will encourage development in his district and “help the people of Union Hall.”
The supervisors had a decision on the table as to whether to accept a $4.8 million bid from a Gretna construction company to start work on the chosen site near the intersection of Virginia 40 and Turtle Hill Road. However, Cundiff made a motion to postpone that decision until the board’s next meeting on Sept. 21.
“I will form a committee, and we’re going to get this worked out,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to say that I don’t care about the volunteers.”
The board members unanimously agreed to the delay. However, they will be working against the clock. The bids on the fire station project are set to expire Sept. 25. After that date the county would need to put the project up for new bids in order to proceed.
The delay was “exactly what we were hoping for,” said Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven David. Given the station has been in the works for 10 years, another 30 days won’t hurt, he said.
He and department 2nd Lt. Scott Smith said they had concerns that the new station would herald the end of their organization, with most of the vehicles and equipment put under the control of paid county staff.
“We’re looking for a guarantee that we can still do our jobs and run our trucks,” Smith said.
The Glade Hill volunteers aren't the only ones worried. The July supervisors meeting began with a speech in opposition to the proposed station given by Morris Ledbetter, president of the Franklin County Volunteer Fire Association. His words lambasting the station’s “exorbitant estimated cost” and design that prioritizes “form versus function” were “backed by every chief in the county, as well as three outlying agencies that run into the county,” he said.
Even though the proposed 13,800-square foot facility would be larger than the 1960s-era building the Glade Hill firefighters currently use, the design still offers only three bays, same as the old station, Ledbetter said.
Furthermore, he said, the volunteer organization would only have use of one of the new bays, requiring it to continue using the old building simultaneously in order to maintain adequate fire suppression coverage.
A more streamlined, cost efficient design would serve as a better model for future county fire stations, he said.
Intended to provide a home for both the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the county-staffed Glade Hill EMS station, the joint facility has been under discussion — and met with skepticism from volunteer fire fighters — since 2011.
The county purchased the Turtle Hill land in 2016. The $5.3 million price tag includes costs beyond construction, such as the land purchase, surveys and architectural designs.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the chances of the seven supervisors coming to an agreement at the next meeting seemed fraught.
The board’s vice chairman, Blue Ridge Supervisor Tim Tatum, said that even though he was part of the planning committee for the station, he would prefer to see the county create a grant that would match funds that the fire department volunteers would raise themselves.
He would rather put the volunteers in charge of designing and building the station, he said.
“It was hard for me to fathom why the county was all of a sudden building fire departments, when communities have always done this duty themselves," he said.
Given how inflation has affected the prices of construction materials, “these numbers do not represent an optimal building setting for anybody, much less a project to be built with taxpayer money,” said Gills Creek Representative Lorie Smith in explaining why she does not support the station proposal. “This project coming in well over $2 million over budget — I could not live with myself as supervisor of my district.”