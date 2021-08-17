Proposed fire-EMS station in Franklin County ignites debate

A more streamlined, cost efficient design would serve as a better model for future county fire stations, he said.

Intended to provide a home for both the Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the county-staffed Glade Hill EMS station, the joint facility has been under discussion — and met with skepticism from volunteer fire fighters — since 2011.

The county purchased the Turtle Hill land in 2016. The $5.3 million price tag includes costs beyond construction, such as the land purchase, surveys and architectural designs.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the chances of the seven supervisors coming to an agreement at the next meeting seemed fraught.

The board’s vice chairman, Blue Ridge Supervisor Tim Tatum, said that even though he was part of the planning committee for the station, he would prefer to see the county create a grant that would match funds that the fire department volunteers would raise themselves.

He would rather put the volunteers in charge of designing and building the station, he said.

“It was hard for me to fathom why the county was all of a sudden building fire departments, when communities have always done this duty themselves," he said.