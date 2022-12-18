Proposed Montgomery Co. cigarette tax gets support

CHRISTIANSBURG — Most of the speakers during a public hearing this past week voiced support for a cigarette tax in Montgomery County’s unincorporated areas.

“I feel like it will be a big help to Montgomery County parks and rec,” said Susan Miller, who lives on Mud Pike Road. “It would help with facilities and programs.”

Miller’s comment was in reference to how the money raised by the proposed tax would be intended for the county’s parks and recreation department. She spoke at some length about the number of programs offered by the county, a portion of which are joint initiatives with the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

Miller also spoke about the need to improve and expand facilities with the county’s growing population.

Montgomery County is now allowed to collect the tax due to previous legislation passed by the General Assembly. The county had for years asked the legislature to give it such authority.

The measure the county is proposing would amount to a tax rate of 40 cents for each package of 20 cigarettes. It is estimated the tax would raise about $200,000 a year in revenue, according to figures previously provided by the county.

While the tax would be a new measure for the county, Blacksburg and Christiansburg have long taxed the sale of cigarettes. Blacksburg levies a tax of 30 cents per pack of 20, and Christiansburg levies one of 40 cents per pack.

Another local resident who supports the proposal is Jennifer Martin.

As a mother, “it’s important for me to always emphasize to my two teenagers the value of making good healthy decisions,” said Martin, who added that she preaches to her children about avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and the dangers of a lifetime of addiction. “I think it’s important as you consider all the implications of the tobacco tax, especially consider the harmful effects of tobacco products.”

Martin said the proposal is one that makes “good policy sense” — in addition to one that makes good public health sense — when taking into consideration that the rate would be lower than those of other localities in the state.

“This is a win-win situation for Montgomery County,” said Blacksburg resident Barbara Crockett, who added that smoking is a choice. “We need the money, obviously, for the things we do in this county.”

However, support among the public for the proposed tax has not been unanimous.

Billy Newcomb owns Gobble Stop, a chain of convenience stores headquartered in the county. He said the measure would affect his business and remove a competitive advantage he currently enjoys over cigarette retailers located in some neighboring localities that collect the tax. He named Pulaski County, Radford, Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

“Adding this new tax will draw customers out of Montgomery County to places with lower tax rates — Roanoke County and Blacksburg — or no cigarette tax at all, which would be Floyd County and Giles County,” he said.

If Montgomery County does end up passing the tax, Newcomb said he hopes they consider joining the Mount Rogers tax jurisdiction as opposed to creating their own unique tax stamp. He said the Mount Rogers jurisdiction incorporated several counties, a move that resulted in one tax stamp across a number of localities.

“Make it a little easier on us business owners to not have to navigate all these different rules we have to play with,” Newcomb said. “Make it a little bit more homogenous for us.”