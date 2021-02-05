Protesters in Christiansburg demand Griffith step down

CHRISTIANSBURG — More than 40 people lined the sidewalk on West Main Street late Friday morning, with many of them holding up messages directed at U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

One cardboard placard issued a succinct demand: “Griffith Resign.”

“After all that happened at the Capitol, he would still vote to not accept the election results when clearly Biden had won, and all of this was just fanning the flames of the big lie,” said Meredith Dean, director of the Floyd County-based Appalachian Women of Action. “So given all of that, we felt we needed to speak out and put a petition online and got like 500 responses in a day. And then at this point we got 1,100 going on 1,200.”

The protest just outside of Griffith’s office in downtown came almost exactly a month after the infamous Capitol insurrection, an incident that led to the deaths of five people and drew global scrutiny.

Griffith, who wasn’t at the protest, issued a brief statement on the event.

“A peaceful protest is, has been, and always should be part of the American political landscape,” Griffith wrote.