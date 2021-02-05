Protesters in Christiansburg demand Griffith step down

CHRISTIANSBURG — More than 40 people lined the sidewalk on West Main Street late Friday morning, with many of them holding up messages directed at U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
One cardboard placard issued a succinct demand: “Griffith Resign.”
“After all that happened at the Capitol, he would still vote to not accept the election results when clearly Biden had won, and all of this was just fanning the flames of the big lie,” said Meredith Dean, director of the Floyd County-based Appalachian Women of Action. “So given all of that, we felt we needed to speak out and put a petition online and got like 500 responses in a day. And then at this point we got 1,100 going on 1,200.”
The protest just outside of Griffith’s office in downtown came almost exactly a month after the infamous Capitol insurrection, an incident that led to the deaths of five people and drew global scrutiny.
Griffith, who wasn’t at the protest, issued a brief statement on the event.
“A peaceful protest is, has been, and always should be part of the American political landscape,” Griffith wrote.
The storming of the federal building on Jan. 6 - an attempt to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory - immediately followed the “Stop the Steal” rally, an event during which former President Donald Trump continued to peddle to loyalists unproven allegations of massive election fraud.
Griffith was among the lawmakers who backed the effort to challenge Biden’s victory, a fruitless endeavor that included a Texas lawsuit challenging results in four battleground states and objections raised during the certification of the president’s win.
When asked if she thinks lawmakers such as Griffith should bear some responsibility for the events on that day, Dean said: “I, personally, absolutely do.”
Dean said Griffith could have easily accepted the facts but instead chose to back baseless claims that riled up Trump loyalists.
“He just kept on this lie and this perpetuation,” Dean said.
The Appalachian Women of Action - AWA - hosted Friday’s event, but members of other local organizations were also present.
AWA, which Dean described as non-partisan, formally launched about a year ago and has advocated for a number of causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to mitigate COVID-19.
While the event in Christiansburg primarily addressed Griffth’s actions in regard to the presidential election, AWA members have also criticized his past track record.
Ann Goette, one of AWA’s founders, said there’s been dissatisfaction with Griffith's stances on the environment.
Dean brought the petition with her Friday and entered Griffith’s Christiansburg office alone to deliver it to a staffer. The document calls on Griffith to step down and came with pages showing those who signed and wrote comments.
Goette voiced disappointment at the lawmakers who loyally backed Trump despite his claims running contrary of the facts.
“When the most unqualified person in the history of our country was elected president, everyone in the world was either horrified or thought it was extremely funny,” Goette said. “Although we don’t agree with a lot of the principles upheld by the Republican Party, we thought they were people who truly loved their country, loved the people of this country and would protect them against outrageous actions. And that has not happened.”
Jenni Gallagher, chairwoman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party and AWA supporter, echoed Goette’s points.
“I felt it was important [to attend the protest] because Griffith has really supported this big lie that the election was stolen, and the election wasn’t stolen,” Gallagher said. “Over 60 state and federal courts affirmed as much when they ruled against the lawsuits brought by Trump.”
Gallagher said she saw Griffith’s support of the claims as effective disenfranchising of Americans and as an attempt to overturn a free and fair election.