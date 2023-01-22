Pulaski County prosecutor, sheriff, once Democrats, announce GOP bids

Pulaski County’s sheriff and top prosecutor, who ran in their last elections as Democrats, say that they will seek the Republican nominations for this fall’s elections.

In a joint statement, Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith linked their campaigns, saying, “We believe our mutual respect and the open lines of communications between our offices is one of the many positive attributes we can share with our county.”

Griffith and Worrell announced in June that they were leaving the Democratic Party because of disagreement with Democrat-led changes to Virginia’s criminal justice system that did away with some mandatory minimum sentences, switched the sentencing decision at jury trials from juries to judges, and was to have released a number of inmates early – though the last element was later blocked by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Worrell and Griffith said last year that after leaving the Democratic Party, they would support Republican nominees. But they had stopped short of saying if they would seek GOP nominations themselves.

Last week, they said explicitly that they wanted to run as Republicans.

Griffith won a special election in 2020 to complete the term of former Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor, who had been appointed to a judgeship. Griffith is running this fall for his first full term. Worrell won a special election in 2017 to complete the remainder of retired Sheriff Jim Davis’ term, then won a full term of his own in 2019.

Eddie Sawyers, chairman of the Pulaski County Republican Party, said that so far, only Worrell and Griffith have expressed interest in the party’s nominations for their races. If others do come forward, the party would choose its candidates at a primary to be held sometime before the Nov. 7 general election, he said.

Sawyers said that he has heard no misgivings about Griffith and Worrell’s Democratic past.

“They were always Democrats but really, by heart, really they were Republicans,” Sawyers said.

Sawyers said that the way he sees it, on a national level, Democrats moved away from where Worrell and Griffith were comfortable. “Defunding the police … they don’t represent that,” Sawyers said.

In their statement, Griffith and Worrell stayed away from specific issues and described their campaign as a cooperative outreach to the entire community.

“We believe in a united pursuit of justice,” Worrell and Griffith said, “and we stand together in service to all the citizens of Pulaski County.”