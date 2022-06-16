Pulaski County sheriff, commonwealth's attorney leave Democratic Party, support GOP

Pulaski County's top two elected officials for law enforcement said Thursday that they are leaving the Democratic Party and will now support Republicans.

Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith issued a joint statement saying that though they were elected as Democrats – Worrell in 2019 and Griffith last year – they no longer agreed with the party's approach to law and order.

"We are united in announcing our renunciation of the Democrat Party. This has been a long and well considered decision," the joint statement said.

Griffith and Worrell said they now find themselves "in accord with the principles of the Republican Party" and intended to support all its nominees for public office in future elections.

The sheriff and prosecutor blamed Democrats for changes in Virginia law in recent years that did away with some mandatory sentences and changed the process of jury trials so that juries decide guilt or innocence but no longer sentence defendants.

They also took issue with decisions made by the Virginia Parole Board, including the release in 2019 of David Allen Simpkins, who had been convicted of 56 felonies, and who in 2020 committed another by holding up a convenience store in Pulaski County.

Griffith and Worrell also pointed to the arrest last weekend in Oklahoma of Christopher Shawn Wheeler, who as a teen in 1994 killed a Wythe County sheriff's deputy. Sentenced to 43 years behind bars, Wheeler was released on probation last fall, moved to Oklahoma, and is accused of waving a gun in a restaurant and boasting that he had killed a law enforcement officer.

Worrell and Griffith said they needed "no more lessons," adding "David Simpkins and Christopher Shawn Wheeler have taught us enough."

The joint statement warned of a surge of Virginia inmates who Griffith and Worrell said are to be released beginning next month under legislation approved during a 2020 special session that Democrats called to initiate reforms to the criminal justice system. Worrell and Griffith said that the Virginia Department of Corrections had warned that most of the people being released have a violent offense in their past and are considered likely to commit another violent act.

The joint statement criticized Democratic legislators' blocking this year of Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, a Republican, from an appointment to the revamped Virginia Parole Board, and took issue with proposals, which were not adopted, to limit the qualified immunity that can protect law enforcement officers from being sued for actions taken in their official capacity.

The last item the statement mentioned was the formation of Virginia Progressive Prosecutors for Justice, a group of 12 Democratic commonwealth's attorneys who in 2020 began to advocate for changes in the justice system such as ending cash bail.

"In Pulaski County, we are not willing to allow a shadow of a doubt be cast on justice by a progressive Democratic movement," Griffith and Worrell's statement said.

