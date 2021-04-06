Pulaski police chief retires after more than 40-year career

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche is retiring June 1, concluding a law enforcement career that lasted more than 40 years, the town announced Tuesday.

"Police Chief Roche will be greatly missed by all who have worked with him at the Town of Pulaski. During his time here, he has elevated our police department to new heights and brought about a lasting commitment to the improvement of our community and the lives of our residents and visitors. We wish him well in his retirement and salute him for an incredible career," a town statement said.

Roche became chief in Pulaski in 2001 after serving as an officer in Harrisonburg, where he began his career in 1976; and Roanoke County, where he worked for years for the sheriff's office, then the county police department. With the Roanoke County police, he became commander of the Special Operations Division before moving to the Pulaski job.

The town noted a long list of accomplishments, including taking first in the Virginia Law Enforcement Chief’s Challenge in 2001 and receiving the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Past President’s Award.

