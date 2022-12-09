Racist imagery on Patrick County GOP website 'a mistake,' Republican leaders say

A familiar Republican Party mascot pictured on the Patrick County GOP website hid Ku Klux Klan imagery in its negative space, before it was removed Friday.

An image seen front and center on the homepage of patrickgop.org warranted closer inspection, according to a text message sent from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, to The Roanoke Times.

In the triangular white spaces between the legs of the Republican Party's elephant mascot, black dots create the image of eyeholes.

The image, since removed, bore an undeniable resemblance to the cone-shaped hoods worn by members of the infamous white supremacist group.

The image has since been replaced with an image seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to Patrick County GOP Chairperson Lynne Bogle: "We had obviously not realized that this image could be interpreted that way," Bogle said. "Now that it's been pointed out to us, we have removed the image entirely and changed our website password."

In another statement, Bogle wrote: "We're horrified that this disgusting imagery appeared on our website. We're still looking for additional information, but it appears the image may have been placed maliciously by an outside actor. In the interim, the image has been removed and the password for the website has been reset."

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, who formerly served as GOP chairman in Patrick County, said in an email he contacted current local party leaders Friday to have the image removed.

“This logo is extremely offensive and I unequivocally condemn it," Williams said in an emailed statement. "This type of abhorrent imagery has no place in our Patrick County community. I cannot overstate how strongly I stand against this."

Williams said he called the Patrick County Republican Committee as soon as he was made aware of the image.

"They assured me it was a mistake," Williams said. "It is my understanding that they have completely removed the logo.”

It is unclear where on the internet the image originated from, or how long it spent on the Patrick County GOP website.

An archived version of patrickgop.org dated April 21 shows an image of the Stars and Stripes as the main homepage image. The racist image apparently replaced it at some point after.

March, who is competing with Williams in a Republican primary for reelection to the state legislature, said she was made aware of the image through a constituent email.

"I don't currently represent Patrick [County] and when my team tried attend a meeting there they were yelled at and not welcome," she wrote. "We are certainly reporting it to the RPV [Republican Party of Virginia]."

March said Williams should bear some responsibility in the matter. March also called for Bogle to step down.

Rural Patrick County, located on the eastern slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a population of 17,600, 92% of which is white and 5% of which is Black, according to 2021 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau. It is named after Patrick Henry, the revolutionary who was also a slaveholder, and its county seat is named after a Confederate general.

At the time of an Anti-Defamation League report in 2016, there were fewer than 30 known active klan groups in the United States.

"The image of a hooded Klansman has become a popular hate symbol itself, displayed on T-shirts and tattoos by white supremacists around the world," an ADL webpage said. "Some Klan groups may not use robes any more, preferring instead military-style uniforms or simple casual wear."

Earlier this year, the same image was subject of controversy in Lawrence County, Alabama, when the local Republican Party chairperson posted it on social media, and refused ensuing calls to resign.

Staff writer Yann Ranaivo contributed to this report.