Radford bans gatherings of more than 50 as college students return

Under Virginia's Phase Three reopening guidelines, gatherings are limited to 250 people.

Radford's limitations on gatherings won't apply to religious ceremonies, weddings, funerals, day cares, sporting events, or large-scale employers.

Mayor David Horton characterized the ban as another tool law enforcement can use to break up a party if noise or alcohol violations aren't involved.

People who host a gathering of more than 50 people could face a civil fine of $300, and $150 for attendees, if they ignore officers' warnings.

Michael Bedsaul, the city's attorney, told council he had spoken with the city's police chief, and that the chief saw no reason why law enforcement couldn't impose civil penalties.

"He did express concern about the police department having the resources to enforce it, which is a different issue," Bedsaul said of the ordinance, though it had originally encompassed restaurants, bars and other businesses.

Councilman Forrest Hite led the charge against including the provision on businesses, saying that he would not vote for an ordinance that would include that.