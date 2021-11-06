Radford councilman resigns

Radford City Councilman Onassis Burress resigned from the governing body at the end of October, according to a city release.
The councilman, who only served 15 months of his four-year term, said he was not anticipating leaving the area, but was offered a job opportunity in north Florida that he couldn’t refuse.
“I was approached by an opportunity to work with Simon Property Group serving as the area manager overseeing The Avenues mall [in Jacksonville, Florida] and the St. Augustine Premium Outlets, so it was a great opportunity,” he said Friday morning. “I was not actively seeking a new job, but it’s what I did before moving to Radford, so it was too great of an opportunity to pass up.”
Burress was a financial adviser at a few different companies in the New River Valley since moving to Radford in 2017.
He quickly became involved in the community, first as the president of the Radford Chamber of Commerce, before resigning from the position to run for council in the spring of 2020.
Burress said he is most proud of his work with the American Legion, where the Air Force veteran helped the group secure funding to repair the group’s aging building that sits on Main Street across from the high school.
“They are in a good spot and have the funds to complete the first phase of renovations,” he said of the building that was built following World War I.
He also spoke positively of the way the council handled the pandemic, stating that the governing body passed ordinances that kept Radford citizens safe while keeping business open.
Burress said he will still be back in Radford on a monthly basis to visit his family that still lives in the area.
Mayor David Horton said the council will begin the process of finding Burress’s replacement at its meeting Monday night.
He said the plan is to find a temporary replacement for Burress until the council election next November.
Radford previously held its elections in May, but a new state mandate changed local elections to coincide with state and federal ones on the first Tuesday in November.
“It’s kind of a complicated process next year,” Horton said. “We have two council seats that will be up for reelection. The top two vote getters will serve four year terms and the third place candidate will take over the remainder of Onassis’ term.”
Horton said the council has yet to discuss specific candidates to fill the vacancy, though he noted that the council has 30 days from when Burress resigned to find his replacement.
The temporary candidate will simply have to be approved by a majority vote from the council to take over as the temporary replacement, Horton said.