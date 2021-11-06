Radford councilman resigns

Radford City Councilman Onassis Burress resigned from the governing body at the end of October, according to a city release.

The councilman, who only served 15 months of his four-year term, said he was not anticipating leaving the area, but was offered a job opportunity in north Florida that he couldn’t refuse.

“I was approached by an opportunity to work with Simon Property Group serving as the area manager overseeing The Avenues mall [in Jacksonville, Florida] and the St. Augustine Premium Outlets, so it was a great opportunity,” he said Friday morning. “I was not actively seeking a new job, but it’s what I did before moving to Radford, so it was too great of an opportunity to pass up.”

Burress was a financial adviser at a few different companies in the New River Valley since moving to Radford in 2017.

He quickly became involved in the community, first as the president of the Radford Chamber of Commerce, before resigning from the position to run for council in the spring of 2020.

Burress said he is most proud of his work with the American Legion, where the Air Force veteran helped the group secure funding to repair the group’s aging building that sits on Main Street across from the high school.