Radford group looks to start after-school program

“I’ve said I would be the director for the first year at whatever salary they [the city] decide is suitable,” Hamden said.

Hamden has described the program as an alternative one to those that already exist and would constitute a more structured feel than what the students at the rec center currently see when they go there “essentially unsupervised.” She said she’d like to see the program consist of recreational time, tutoring sessions, counseling, snacks and possibly a meal and also having community partners come in and give talks or lessons about their job or roles in the community.

While Mayor David Horton said he supports the program, he acknowledges that the budget is tighter than usual with the pandemic, and ultimately it has to be voted on by city council.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In an ideal world we would have this up and running by the summer, but there is still a long way to go before that happens,” he said Thursday.

Councilwoman Jessie Foster said that while she is not completely against the idea, she would like to see the group look for outside funding such as grants, but also would like the city to do more research to see if there is a need for an additional afterschool program.