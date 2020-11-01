Radford group looks to start after-school program

RADFORD — A citizens group is asking the city to support its conceptual after-school program using the recreation center’s facilities and existing budget.
The RADical Change Program presented its idea to the city council at a meeting last week to mixed reviews. Presenters said the rec center is a place many kids not involved in other after-school activities often flock to as a hangout spot, oftentimes with little to no supervision.
“The Rec Center has become an after-school hot spot for children likely due to limited resources for families, a lack of awareness of available resources, or the reality that some options are limiting or feel restrictive and don’t support the autonomy of the children,” reads the executive summary provided to council and written by group founder Janiele Hamden.
The facility can see 70 or more kids on a typical weekday, although that has not been the case since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. last spring, she said Thursday afternoon.
Hamden said now is the perfect time to plan before the pandemic is over. Her plan outlines three phases, which would theoretically start now and end with the implementation of the program for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The summary estimates that implementing the program would cost $160,000, which includes hiring a director to oversee the program, part-time counselors and a summer camp. Hamden said she would like to be considered for the director role, but understands that if the city did decides to take on the cost of the program, the job would have to be advertised to the public.
“I’ve said I would be the director for the first year at whatever salary they [the city] decide is suitable,” Hamden said.
Hamden has described the program as an alternative one to those that already exist and would constitute a more structured feel than what the students at the rec center currently see when they go there “essentially unsupervised.” She said she’d like to see the program consist of recreational time, tutoring sessions, counseling, snacks and possibly a meal and also having community partners come in and give talks or lessons about their job or roles in the community.
While Mayor David Horton said he supports the program, he acknowledges that the budget is tighter than usual with the pandemic, and ultimately it has to be voted on by city council.
“In an ideal world we would have this up and running by the summer, but there is still a long way to go before that happens,” he said Thursday.
Councilwoman Jessie Foster said that while she is not completely against the idea, she would like to see the group look for outside funding such as grants, but also would like the city to do more research to see if there is a need for an additional afterschool program.
“I think we as the council have to do our due diligence and talk to the programs that already exist and see if there are gaps in what they are offering or if we have enough kids to make this a viable option,” she said.
Foster said she wasn’t sure if the number of kids going to the rec center were completely accurate but said council would also be asking for data from the rec center as it looks into the matter.
Hamden said she first presented the idea to the rec commission over the winter before the pandemic, but feels like the city is taking too long to act.
“We’ve presented a plan that shows taxes don’t need to be raised and this program could exist with the money already given to the rec center,” she said.
The former McHarg Elementary guidance counselor is in the midst of a federal civil suit against two members of the city school system’s administration—a suit unrelated to the after-school program matter. It is an employment case in which Hamden is suing two school administrators for malicious prosecution, violation of due process and violation of her civil rights.
Hamden declined to comment on her lawsuit last week, including whether or not she thought that was the reason the city hasn’t taken more action on her group’s plan yet.
A spokesperson for the city didn’t immediately respond to comment about the lawsuit, and Horton said he couldn’t comment on the matter.
Hamden said her mission is simple when it comes to the after-school program.
“We want to bring about systematic change to some of the disadvantaged youth in this community by starting an ongoing relationship with them,” she said. “They need to know that everybody has a home base when the are playing tag.”
