The city government has decided to buy the former Radford Foundry site currently owned by Virginia Castings, a move that officials say will boost economic development.

The decision, which the city announced Monday night, follows six months of what it says was extensive environmental testing and assessment. The announcement said the Radford City Council, with support from its Economic Development Authority, believes there is no better time to buy the 80-acre property.

“This is an exciting day for the city of Radford as we make plans for the future of this great community,” said Mayor David Horton. “By investing in west Radford for future commercial development, we open the door for many possibilities for economic success and opportunities for our citizens. It is a big part of the continued renaissance and resurgence of Radford as we work across the city to maximize areas for prosperity and sustainability."

The move follows Radford’s decision in the fall to enter into a six-month option agreement on the property, a period provided to give the city time to complete updated and additional environmental testing on the site.

The purchase price is $250,000, and Radford plans to apply for additional grants through the state for remediation and cleanup, said Kim Repass, the city’s economic development and tourism director.

Of the 80 acres, the city anticipates about 40 acres of that to be developable, Horton said Tuesday. The city also has 90 days to formally close on the property, he said.

Established in the late 1800s as the Radford Iron and Coal Co., the Radford Foundry employed approximately 1,500 people at its peak during the late 1970s, according to the city.

The foundry produced an array of ductile iron products ranging from water and sewer pipes to automobile parts until it closed in 2013.

The site’s closure a decade ago dealt Radford an economic blow due to a sudden drop in utility sales — services the city directly provides — and the loss of jobs. Horton said the closure further impacted the surrounding area because major employers usually help drive business at surrounding service industry retailers.

But Horton said he expects the city’s acquisition of the site to lead to a project that will itself help spur more economic growth in the area around West Main Street.

The mayor said the city council and EDA will work to come up with a vision for the site.

“To see what we would like to try to do, what utilization could take place in the short, medium and long term,” he said.

Horton said he anticipates the site, over the next two decades, to bring in a number of businesses, hundreds of jobs and other developments such as the continued expansion of the Riverway Trail. That pathway currently goes through Bisset and Wildwood parks and extends to Radford University's Dedmon Center.

As far as the cleanup work, Horton said he can’t get into the specifics of each environmental challenge with the property. He said the city is still working through a lot of those details.

“There’s material on site that ultimately we want to find ways to mitigate. We want to make sure it’s a safe property for commercial, industrial and economic development,” he said. “The goal is to make this property functional for the citizens of the city of Radford, and for the community to generate revenue and jobs.”

The purchase received further praise from economic development officials.

“We believe this will play a pivotal role in Radford’s economic future, providing a place for industrial development and job creation of both small and large businesses,” said EDA Chairman Abram Williams.

Repass also spoke on the purchase.

“This is a monumental day in Radford as we move forward on the acquisition of the former Foundry property,” she said. “The ability to bring new industry and commercial businesses in the future to this property will bring economic vitality, job creation and investment to the city of Radford.”