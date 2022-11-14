Randy Foley reelected to Salem council by 11 votes

The second Salem City Council seat on the Nov. 8 ballot was decided by less than a dozen votes.

After waiting nearly a week since Election Day for canvassing to be completed, incumbent Randy Foley is set to serve a fifth term after edging out fellow Councilman John Saunders.

Hunter Holliday, who ran as a Republican, finished first overall in the four-person race for the two seats with 3,809 votes, followed by Foley’s 3,397, Saunders’ 3,386 and Anne Marie Green’s 3,196.

Holliday, the lone party candidate, won every precinct in the city, not including central absentee voting, according to the registrar's final count.

Foley led Saunders by just nine votes on election night, but officials still had absentee, provisional and same day registration ballots to count, with the absentees still able to come in as late as Monday morning as long as they were postmarked before Nov. 8, according to the registrar’s office.

Foley said he was happy he would be serving another four years, but was feeling somber on Monday following the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, his alma mater.

“I’ve really had other thoughts on my mind, because of the events up in Charlottesville, really more so than the election,” he said. “Stuff like that reminds you of what’s really important.”

Registrar Dana Oliver said the electoral board finished its canvassing just after noon Monday, and a full recount would be possible if Saunders requested it by Nov. 28.

Saunders said late Monday afternoon he would speak with Oliver before making a final decision on whether to ask for a recount.

I think they [the registrar's office] do a good job down there, so I will have to give it some thought,” he said. “If there is a reason to do a recount, I owe it to the people that voted for me to seriously consider it.”

Saunders said if the results do stand as they are now, he wishes Holliday and Foley “the best of luck,” and he would do whatever he could to help them and the city.

Green said last week she wouldn’t rule out another run for council in the future, stating “I’ve learned to never say never.”

The only council election in some time to have more votes than this year’s was in 2000 when 14,658 total votes were cast, compared to 13,891 this year.

It is also the closest an election has been since at least 2000, according to the state’s election website.

A total of 8,341 votes were cast in the 6th District U.S. House race in Salem. Based on that, there could have total 16,682 votes could have been cast for the council race, a difference of approximately 2,800 votes.

Foley and Green have speculated since last Tuesday the amount of people only voting for one candidate in the council race likely impacted it in some way.

The four-person race was decided by less than five percentage points from top to bottom.

Holliday has not responded to any requests for comment since before Election Day.