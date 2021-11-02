Rasoul leading comfortably in reelection bid for Roanoke House seat

Facing his first challenger since 2014, Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke was having little trouble Tuesday turning back a self-described “pro-Trump patriot” in a heavily Democratic district.

With 19 of the 22 precincts reporting in the 11th House District, Rasaul had taken about 58% of the votes in a race against Charlie Nave, who was making his first bid for elected office.

Rasoul, one of the more progressive voices in the House, had identified the three issues most important to his constituents as fighting poverty, improving access to health care and empowering the disadvantaged, including working mothers who have struggled economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nave, who for the past five years has been chairman of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, said his biggest concerns were increased crime rates and political attacks on police, a public education system influenced by “toxic social engineering” and an economy damaged by the “elites in power.”

In campaign literature, he encouraged voters to sign up to be poll watchers to “help us assure election integrity in Roanoke.”