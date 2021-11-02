Rasoul wins reelection bid for House seat representing Roanoke

Facing his first challenger since 2014, Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke on Tuesday turned back a self-described “pro-Trump patriot” in a heavily Democratic district.

The Associated Press called the 11th House District race for Rasoul at 10:19 p.m.

With 21 of the 22 precincts reporting, Rasoul had 64% of the vote in a race against Charlie Nave, who was making his first bid for elected office.

Efforts to reach both Rasoul and Nave were unsuccessful Tuesday night.

Rasoul, one of the more progressive voices in the House, had identified the three issues most important to his constituents as fighting poverty, improving access to health care and empowering the disadvantaged, including working mothers who have struggled economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nave, who for the past five years has been chairman of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, said his biggest concerns were increased crime rates and political attacks on police, a public education system influenced by “toxic social engineering” and an economy damaged by the “elites in power.”

In campaign literature, he encouraged voters to sign up to be poll watchers to “help us assure election integrity in Roanoke.”