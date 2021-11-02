Rasoul wins reelection bid for House seat representing Roanoke

Facing his first challenger since 2014, Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke on Tuesday turned back a self-described “pro-Trump patriot” in a heavily Democratic district.
The Associated Press called the 11th House District race for Rasoul at 10:19 p.m.
With 21 of the 22 precincts reporting, Rasoul had 64% of the vote in a race against Charlie Nave, who was making his first bid for elected office.
Efforts to reach both Rasoul and Nave were unsuccessful Tuesday night.
Rasoul, one of the more progressive voices in the House, had identified the three issues most important to his constituents as fighting poverty, improving access to health care and empowering the disadvantaged, including working mothers who have struggled economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nave, who for the past five years has been chairman of the Roanoke City Republican Committee, said his biggest concerns were increased crime rates and political attacks on police, a public education system influenced by “toxic social engineering” and an economy damaged by the “elites in power.”
In campaign literature, he encouraged voters to sign up to be poll watchers to “help us assure election integrity in Roanoke.”
Rasoul, 40, ran on many of the same issues he promoted earlier this year in a statewide primary for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, a seven-way race in which he placed second.
He has been a staunch opponent of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and has pushed for capital investment to improve physically deteriorating schools — many of them in rural areas — better health care for senior citizens and social and emotional learning that takes a holistic approach to childhood growth.
A nonprofit health care consultant, Rasoul was first elected in 2014, defeating former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson in special election following the retirement of Del. Onzlee Ware.
The 11th District is comprised of about 85% of Roanoke.