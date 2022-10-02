Read what Roanoke City Council candidates say about governance, taxes

Roanoke operates municipal services for a population of more than 99,000 people paid for by a $325 million budget, with two-thirds of the money raised through local taxes. Officials say they prioritize education, public safety, human services, infrastructure, good government, livability and the economy.

A seven-person council and mayor, elected at-large, lead the city, but delegate significant responsibilities to an appointed city manager, city clerk, city attorney, municipal auditor and the school board.

The Roanoke Times asked the 11 candidates seeking election or reelection to the council for their assessments of the governance structure and taxes. Below are the latest installment of the candidates’ answers to a series of questions, listed by last name in alphabetical order. Some passages have been edited for grammar, spelling or brevity.

The answers will continue in Monday’s newspaper with questions about whether the city council should be elected on a ward system, and on whether school board members should be elected rather than appointed.

Early voting is underway in the council election, which will conclude with polling-place voting Nov. 8. Nine of the candidates are running for three council seats.

The Democrats in that race are incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, in addition to Peter Volosin. Republicans running are Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller. Running as independents are David Bowers, Jamaal Jackson and Preston Tyler.

Also this year, voters will decide a special election to fill the remaining two years of the term of former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. Running in that race are Democrat Luke Priddy and Republican Peg McGuire.

Q: Roanoke, as a sizable Virginia independent city, has numerous departments and functions to fund, including the school system. With that in mind, is there an area of the budget you would change? How? Would you seek to change Roanoke’s tax rates on real estate and personal property?

Baugess: One of the first things I would do when elected to office is to take an in-depth look at the city’s budget and where the money goes.As we all know we are in a middle of 40-year-high inflation, and we are paying more [for] goods and services; this also generates more tax revenue for the city. The personal property tax alone has brought in $28 million from the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The bag tax six months into the year has generated $60,000 for the city 3 cents at a time; the merchant is allowed to keep 2 cents. Our real estate tax has gone up almost 12% this year. Businesses have to pay a business personal property tax, this is a tax on furniture, fixtures, machinery and tools used for that trade or profession. I would like to see the city spending versus tax revenues. I would like to see a reduction in tax rates across the board if possible.

Bowers: I’d first like to study the budget for FY 2022-23 and, if elected to take office this January, dig deeper into next year’s FY proposed budget. In particular, I’d like to know if the Roanoke Police Department was fully funded this year up to full staff and, since the number of officers is down 59 to 109 vacancies (depending on conflicting reports), where is that surplus being held, how much and how can we appropriate those unspent funds for additional police pay raises, recruitment and benefits. As to the second part of this question, no, I don’t foresee any tax rate reductions in the near future, given the very volatile, inflationary economic times our country is now in. However, I was disappointed in the car tax/personal property tax rebate given by our city council at the last minute in June before the budget was approved, while other surrounding jurisdictions gave a more substantial rebate in the spring due to the increased value of automobiles.

Cobb: Every fall, our city council, in collaboration with our city manager and departments of finance and budget management, reviews our strategic vision and priorities and aligns these with our budget development. Once our strategic vision and priorities are confirmed, we receive a monthly review of our current budget year (our projected revenues and expenditures) and we begin forecasting for the next budget year. (Our fiscal year runs from July 1 – June 30.)

City departments present their budget priorities to the city manager and work collectively to identify an equitable outcome-based budget to present to council. As we begin the process this fall, we anticipate receiving the findings from a compensation study of city employees across departments, and a robust discussion of where and how our budget dollars can best meet the needs of our city in providing essential services, resources and amenities for our citizens.

I believe our current strategic priorities and financial commitments to each — education, community safety, human services, infrastructure, good government, livability, and economy — reflect our commitment to sustaining a safe, vibrant and healthy city for all of our citizens.

There are three areas of the budget I would like to change: increased funding for parks and recreation staffing to more fully implement our after-school program and expand into middle school and increase performance of deferred maintenance; increase funding for infrastructure including accelerated street paving, sidewalk repair and accessibility, and stormwater drainage; and increase funding for our office of sustainability to address environmental efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and use of renewable energy in our buildings and fleet. This can be done through analyzing our projected revenues and determining one-off and sustainable funding. It may also require reducing other critical areas of the budget; however, all of this must be done through a lens of equity on how budget shifts will impact and lift up some of the more vulnerable neighbors and neighborhoods in our city.

Our real estate tax rate has had minimal fluctuation since 1988, ranging from $1.25 in 1988 (per $100 assessed value) to the current rate of $1.22. Personal property tax rates have been at $3.45 since 1986. While values have fluctuated our tax rates have stayed relatively the same and have provided a consistent revenue to help us provide essential services for our citizens. I would advocate for keeping our rates as they are, and any reevaluation of these rates would depend on our ability to continue delivering essential services to our citizens.

Hagen: Honestly, we need to take a look at the entire city’s departments. Any sufficiently large organization has redundancies and glut in it. The city needs to take an in-depth dive into the city’s departments and ongoing obligations to discover where the city can provide services in a more efficient way.

We need a council which understands the need to bring in new businesses and to help entrepreneurs here in the Roanoke Valley. Reducing taxes like the personal property tax and the real estate tax are two fundamental ways we can help bring in new businesses to Roanoke. By looking at the wasteful spending of the majority of council, we can reduce the tax burden for all of us, but we can only do that with new ideas and strategies are implemented.

Jackson: I would first address overspending in city departments. As a former Roanoke city employee with the Office of Risk Management for over 10 years as risk specialist, I am aware of the lean system which encourages city employees to find ways to be efficient. Efficiency cuts costs and reduces redundancy within city departments, especially with unnecessary spending which will result in decreases in operations budgets for departments. Cutting non-taxable travel stipends for city management whose salaries are upward of $75,000 and more are fair alternative strategies and in the best interest of the taxpayer.

Roanoke city tax rate on real estate at $1.22 per $100 of assessed value is well below the national average. I would love to see a reduction in real estate taxes; however, I would not like to see a decrease in real estate value. So at this time, I believe there are more pressing issues that the community has brought that needs immediate attention.

The personal property tax rate, set annually by city council, is $3.45 per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax is assessed on all vehicles that are garaged, parked or stored within the city of Roanoke. I would like to see this rate reduced as we have seen witnesses to lower income taxpayers being disappointed and dissatisfied.

Keller: To mere mortals, the 153-page, $324 million city budget is Greek. However, I know Greek! Several years ago I spent an entire spring participating in the Citizen Budget Academy. This was an eye-opening experience. Most Roanoke citizens were shocked to receive double-digit real estate tax and car tax increases. My plan is called Truth in Taxation. Here’s how it works. Your real estate and personal property taxes will be the lesser of your assessed value or the Social Security cost of living adjustment for the previous year. For example, suppose your home’s assessed at $100,000, but the new real estate assessment says it’s worth $112,000. And let’s say the Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment is 3%. You will be taxed on a home worth $103,000, not $112,000. This will go a long way to making home ownership and home rental more affordable for everyone.

In my experience as a certified financial planner and tax professional, I see firsthand how double-digit tax increases hurt Roanoke’s families and small businesses.

McGuire: Nouriel Roubini is an economist who is known on Wall Street as “Dr. Doom.” He predicted the 2008 financial crash and no one believed him. So economists and business leaders took notice when he told Bloomberg News in July that we are in for a “severe recession and a severe debt and financial crisis.”

If his predictions are accurate, every citizen in our city will feel additional financial pain beyond the high inflation and taxes that threw us for a loop over the past few months. (Let’s not even imagine how high our heating bills will be this winter.)

The city of Roanoke will have to make heartbreaking cuts — from staffing to capital projects.

We will have to prioritize necessities: safety (police, fire, and EMS), education (our children will need extra help to overcome the deep learning loss caused by the damaging school closures), and health and human services (parks and rec, trash pickup, health clinics, food banks). Beyond the basics, we’ll have to make significant sacrifices.

If all this comes true, we are in for a world of hurt.

Priddy: Currently, just 2% of the city of Roanoke budget goes toward parks and recreation, while similar jurisdictions are in the 4% to 6% range. I would like to increase that to 3%, or as I shared with the Raleigh Court Neighborhood Association on Sept. 22, I’ll settle for 2.69%. Underfunding the department for years has led to the $80 million maintenance backlog, which admittedly does not include all of the projects that need to be addressed. The Roanoke Regional Partnership created Roanoke Outside as a way to create economic growth by leveraging natural assets to attract investment and talent. If we want to continue to see growth in that sector of our economy, we need to reinvest in our natural assets. For FY23, revenue from the transient occupancy tax, a consumer-driver revenue source impacted by tourism and consumer confidence, is projected to increase 46.52%. A portion of that is dedicated to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the region’s official destination marketing organization, but I would like to see the rest of it be dedicated to parks and recreation, rather than the city’s general fund. Ultimately, the investments made in our parks should continue to drive growth in tourism.

I would seek to change revenue received from personal property tax, but not the way most people may think. Earlier this year, personal property taxes assessed on vehicles were much higher than expected because of a nationwide shortage in automotive production. I would have utilized a section of Virginia code that allows the Commissioner of the Revenue to apply an assessment ratio to vehicles with the concurrence of the local governing body, Roanoke City Council. In most instances, this would have led to a vehicle owner seeing a depreciation, or at the very least, no appreciation in value from the year before. Utilizing this method would have created taxpayer savings that applied to all vehicle owners on the front end rather than requiring personal property taxes to be paid in full in order to be eligible to receive a rebate. I can only imagine the administrative burden and cost incurred by dealing with this on the back-end. When it comes to setting public policy, I consider my proposed method to be proactive rather than reactive.

Sanchez-Jones: As with any budget I do think that we should always be constantly reviewing where and how tax revenue is being spent. I don’t believe in or support any increase in tax rates on real estate or personal property taxes, and with our commitment to raise the salaries of Roanoke city employees as well as in the school system we need to maintain our current tax rates (without an increase) to fulfill those commitments. The only way forward for our city to continue to increase revenue without additional burden on our citizens is to promote new business opportunities and attract more residents into our city and grow the tax base rather than the tax rates.

Tyler: Schools should be top priority. And also I believe we should lower our personal property taxes and other taxes. We have seen a jump in taxes and not in our pockets/finances. Let do the right thing and lower taxes for the people of roanoke.

Volosin: Currently, I do not see a need to increase Roanoke’s personal property and real estate tax rates. We have not increased the real estate tax rate in many years. As for personal property taxes, they should also remain the same. On council, I believe it is our duty to make sure any shocks to the system, like we saw this year on used cars, don’t lead to hardships for citizens on fixed incomes.

When it comes to the budget, I would like to see more money going toward investing in our city. We should be putting money into things we know will rebuild our economy. We need to invest more in before and after-school programs, infrastructure that connects our goods and people to the world, and increased pay to make sure our city recruits and retains the best workers in the region. I also look forward to seeing more data on the budget and how we can make the government work more efficiently and effectively.