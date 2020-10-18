Regional academy awaits outstanding Montgomery County payment

DUBLIN — Montgomery County is past the deadline on the payment it makes every year to the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy, the regional institution tasked with ensuring that local law enforcement and corrections officers obtain the credits needed to work.
A top official with the Dublin-based academy said Montgomery County still owes an assessment fee of just over $56,000, an amount that was due on Sept. 30. The invoice, however, was sent out in July.
“They owe us for what services we give them. If they don’t pay, we can freeze their records,” said Randy Ferrell, the training academy’s director. “We don’t want to do that, but … we are their home base academy.”
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies may not be able to perform all of their duties next year based on what occurs with the outstanding payment, Ferrell said.
One of the academy’s key functions is providing in-service training for certification.
“Pretty much, the bottom line is you’re no longer a police officer,” Ferrell said about a failure to do so.
The assessment fee, he said, also affects re-certifications on certain skill sets.
The academy is the main training center for about two dozen agencies across the region.
“Everybody has paid the assessment fees, except for Montgomery County,” Ferrell said.
He said during an interview Thursday that there are currently 15 Montgomery County deputies who have yet to complete their mandatory training. He, however, said their continued certification still ultimately rests with the academy’s board.
In response, Montgomery County officials said they are in the process of looking outside the New River academy for training.
Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said the sheriff’s office has for years tried to coordinate its training with the police agencies in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Virginia Tech. She said those three departments perform their training at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem.
“Ultimately, I want to send our deputies to an academy that is safe and provides great training opportunities,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin. “Cardinal provides our deputies with a consistent and safe training environment. Also, it makes sense for Montgomery County to train at the same academy where officers at the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and Virginia Tech train.
“We already do everything together. Why not train alongside our fellow professionals throughout Montgomery County?”
In fact, Montgomery County earlier this year sent two trainees to Cardinal, both Ferrell and Harris said this past week.
Montgomery County pays the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy $4,500 per person for law enforcement basic training and $600 per person for court security and civil process in-service training, according to Harris.
The New River class that began in January didn’t include anyone from Montgomery County, Ferrell said.
The New River academy also graduated a corrections class earlier this month that included no one from Montgomery County, Ferrell said.
The New River academy’s board did take a vote this past week on Montgomery County’s assessment fee matter, but both Ferrell and a few members on the body told The Roanoke Times to obtain the details of the action via a request filed under the Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
The academy’s board chairman and vice chairman are, respectively, Dublin police Chief Dennis Lambert and Galax police Chief DeWitt Cooper. Each met with The Roanoke Times this past week, but offered few comments on the Montgomery County matter.
In response to an email from the newspaper Thursday, Ferrell told a reporter to submit the records request to the academy’s attorney. The academy’s director is listed as the FOIA contact for the facility, according to its website.
The Roanoke Times didn’t obtain a response on the request as of press time Friday afternoon.
The academy, as of July, has an operating budget of $208,550, all of which comes from the assessment fees, Ferrell said.
While the academy does perform in-person training, the in-service work can be completed online. Among the academy’s tools is a virtual reality-based kit that provides simulation training on a variety of day-to-day law enforcement scenarios.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.