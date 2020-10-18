Regional academy awaits outstanding Montgomery County payment

“Everybody has paid the assessment fees, except for Montgomery County,” Ferrell said.

He said during an interview Thursday that there are currently 15 Montgomery County deputies who have yet to complete their mandatory training. He, however, said their continued certification still ultimately rests with the academy’s board.

In response, Montgomery County officials said they are in the process of looking outside the New River academy for training.

Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said the sheriff’s office has for years tried to coordinate its training with the police agencies in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Virginia Tech. She said those three departments perform their training at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem.

“Ultimately, I want to send our deputies to an academy that is safe and provides great training opportunities,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin. “Cardinal provides our deputies with a consistent and safe training environment. Also, it makes sense for Montgomery County to train at the same academy where officers at the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and Virginia Tech train.

“We already do everything together. Why not train alongside our fellow professionals throughout Montgomery County?”