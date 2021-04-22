Rehab continues on Salem sewer, with an ultraviolet light twist

Since fall 2018, contractors for Salem have worked to restore 31,120 feet of downtown sewer mains connecting to the treatment plant, and 5,434 feet of lateral pipes connecting to the mains from homes and businesses in the surrounding area, he said. Workers also repaired 195 existing, worn out manholes and added in some new ones.

Most work was completed with cured-in-place-pipe methods, using specialized liners to reseal the leaky old pipelines from inside, successfully avoiding most need to dig sewer sections out of the ground for replacement outright, Robinson said. But the last 88-yard stretch of sewer pipe is a kink in his neck.

“This is difficult, because it’s an 18-inch diameter line. Typically within the city, most of our sewer lines are 8-inch in diameter. This is a larger one, it’s on the main trunk line,” he said. “It’s just a difficult location. It’s deep, and it’s by the river, and there’s a lot of groundwater, so it’s very difficult to get in there and do that kind of work.”

With so much cold groundwater leaking in, it won’t work to cure the sewer main with steam heat, even though that worked for most of the rest of the downtown sewer system. Instead, a contractor is using an alternative method to cure the pipe in place using ultraviolet light.