Rehab continues on Salem sewer, with an ultraviolet light twist

With more than 36,000 feet, or nearly 7 miles, of sewer pipe successfully rehabilitated beneath downtown Salem since 2018, city officials say a final 262 feet of problematic pipe blocks completion on a state-ordered project, but perhaps the tanning booth treatment will work in a pinch.
For taxpayers, that last stretch of sewer beneath West Riverside Drive is problematic to the tune of at least another $100,000. But the overall Salem sewer rehabilitation project is still looking to finish $250,000 below its $5.9 million budget, said Water Department Director Larado Robinson.
“This is just kind of a standard thing, because we’re not alone,” Robinson said during a phone call. “The Western Virginia Water Authority deals with this. Other jurisdictions throughout the United States deal with this.”
Decades of deterioration have allowed rainfall to percolate into the Salem sewer system. Like bridges in need of repair and obsolete forms of trash transportation, Salem’s leaky sewers are an example of aged infrastructure in the United States.
“A lot of these sewer systems, being the age that they are … they’re not designed for rainwater,” Robinson said. “When it rains, it totally overwhelms the system and backs up.”
Backups during heavy rainstorms can cause overflow — sometimes into basements, other times out of manholes and into the nearest waterway. In the five years since April 2016, Salem reported 108 sewer overflows to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, according to a tally from its Blue Ridge Regional Office.
“Generally it’s because we have a heavy rain, like back in May and June of 2020, we had two crazy rainfalls that were just insane, and we had quite a few overflows,” Robinson said, estimating 10 manholes overflowed during those events.
Under a voluntary agreement since 2005 with the DEQ and the State Water Control Board, Salem has gradually worked to complete costly restoration efforts in five large areas of its sewer system, with downtown being the third project in the program.
“Obviously anytime you have an overflow, you don’t want raw sewage in the Roanoke River … but the thing I hate most is folks’ basements backing up. That’s really a difficult thing,” Robinson said. “The whole point of this program is, let’s reduce or eliminate completely all these overflows that are occurring because of the rainfall.”
Since fall 2018, contractors for Salem have worked to restore 31,120 feet of downtown sewer mains connecting to the treatment plant, and 5,434 feet of lateral pipes connecting to the mains from homes and businesses in the surrounding area, he said. Workers also repaired 195 existing, worn out manholes and added in some new ones.
Most work was completed with cured-in-place-pipe methods, using specialized liners to reseal the leaky old pipelines from inside, successfully avoiding most need to dig sewer sections out of the ground for replacement outright, Robinson said. But the last 88-yard stretch of sewer pipe is a kink in his neck.
“This is difficult, because it’s an 18-inch diameter line. Typically within the city, most of our sewer lines are 8-inch in diameter. This is a larger one, it’s on the main trunk line,” he said. “It’s just a difficult location. It’s deep, and it’s by the river, and there’s a lot of groundwater, so it’s very difficult to get in there and do that kind of work.”
With so much cold groundwater leaking in, it won’t work to cure the sewer main with steam heat, even though that worked for most of the rest of the downtown sewer system. Instead, a contractor is using an alternative method to cure the pipe in place using ultraviolet light.
“It uses the same material, but with a different type of curing, where they cure it with a UV light,” Robinson said.
So the versatile blacklight, technology similar to that found in a suntan booth, will hopefully cure the leaks in Salem’s peskiest sewer pipe.
“There’s a small probability that this procedure with the UV pipe replacement lining could fail,” said Vice Mayor Jim Wallace during a recent city council meeting. “Then we’d have to go back and spend $184,000 to cut the pipe out of the ground and just put a new pipe in.”
But the UV method is worth a shot, given the good track record of cured-in-place-pipework elsewhere in Salem, Robinson said.
“The engineer has told me that the likelihood of failure for this is very low, probably 5% or lower,” he said. “But we wanted to mention it.”
Elsewhere, other work to update sewer systems is soon taking place in Vinton, where town council recently approved borrowing more than $4 million for water and sewer upgrades.
“The city is just trying to do our due diligence, and repair the system so that we can take care of things in a way that we don’t impact the environment or our citizens negatively,” Robinson said. “We’re doing our best to just provide a good system and upgrade the system. We’ve completed three-fifths of Salem, and we’ve got two-fifths go.”
Engineers are assessing other areas of the sewer system to determine the scope and cost of further restoration work, Robinson said.
“The downtown area is the third area of five,” Robinson said. “Now we’re working on the fourth area, which is in the western part of the city of Salem, and the fifth area is the upper-eastern part.”
Salem plans to put $900,000 aside in 2022 for solving a sewer problem in the Pomeroy Road area, because basements there have also been known to flood, budget documents released last Friday show.
“We’re just doing the best we can, and with the money we have,” Robinson said. “Obviously this costs quite a bit of money, and we’re doing what we can to make sure that we spend it in the correct way, and make sure the citizens are taken care of.”