Rep. Ben Cline easily wins reelection in 6th District

Voters elected Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, to a third term serving Virginia’s 6th District, according to unofficial elections results from Tuesday night.

Cline, a former state legislator, beat his Democratic opponent, mental health worker Jennifer Lewis, of Waynesboro. He received about two-thirds of the vote with one-quarter of the precincts still out as of 9 p.m.

Cline watched election results from Piccadilly's Restaurant in Winchester, and broadcast a victory speech to Facebook shortly after 8 p.m. as The Associated Press called the race for him.

“It is my honor and privilege to represent the 6th District for the next two years in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Cline said. “It looks like it’s going to be an even better two-year term for the Republicans in the majority, but I’m getting ahead of myself.”

He thanked God, his family, staff and voters.

“This is about serving the people,” Cline said. “My whole effort has been to make sure that ultimately at the end of the day the views of the people of the 6th District are carried to Washington and are advocated in the strongest manner possible.”

Lewis watched election results from Seven Arrows Brewery in Waynesboro, according to a campaign staffer. She was unavailable for comment before press time.

Total fundraising for this congressional race eclipsed $1 million, mostly secured by Republicans. Cline raised almost $915,000, compared to the $140,000 raised by Lewis.

The competition between Cline and Lewis was a rematch of 2018 midterms, when Cline won his first term in Congress by a 20-point margin.