Republican endorsement adds up to wins in Radford

RADFORD — Three new faces, along with an incumbent won the four contested seats on city council, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night.

The winners — in order of vote totals — are Seth Gillespie, incumbent Jessie Foster, Kellie Banks Artrip and Bob Davis Jr.

Artrip, Davis and Gillespie were each endorsed by the Radford City Republican Committee earlier this year. In Radford, political parties can endorse candidates, but don’t nominate them.

Mayor David Horton also won his unopposed race with write-in ballots of 23%. There were also about the same number of write-ins, more than 700 total, in the council race.

A provision in the Radford charter means the top-two vote getters in the city council race, Gillespie and Foster, will get the four-year seats, while Artrip and Davis will serve out the two years remaining in each of unexpired terms of former council members. The two seats that expire in 2024 were previously occupied by Forrest Hite and Onassis Burress - and have been filled in the interim by councilmen Charley Cosmato and Richard Harshberger.

The other two candidates in Tuesday's race, Chad McClanahan and Janiele Hamden, finished fifth and sixth.

Councilwoman Naomi Huntington had initially sought re-election but ended up changing her plans earlier this year. Her name remained on the ballot and she received over 800 votes Tuesday.

In the Radford School Board race Tuesday - in order of their vote totals - the three winners were Gloria Boyd, Chris Calfee and Jane Swing. In a tight, four-way race, Swing finished ahead of fourth place finisher Ed Dickenson by 100 votes. All the school board candidates received more than 20% of the vote.

The Republican Party also endorsed Boyd and Calfee as well as Dickenson.

Gillespie, the top vote getter in the city council election, said he’s excited to get to work.

“I’m really appreciative of the citizens of Radford trusting me with an opportunity to serve them,” he said. “It’s very humbling, and I’m very appreciative. I think the real work is yet to come.”

Foster said she’s ready to roll her sleeves up and get back to work.

“I’m really excited, to be honest, because we have made so much progress and we are in the middle of so many exciting projects,” she said. “I’m excited, and I absolutely love this city and I’m ready to get back to the good work we’ve been doing.”

Artrip commended the race she and other candidates ran and also spoke on looking forward to working on council.

“I can’t wait to get to work and start giving that 110% I promised the voters,” she said.

Artrip said she’s also waiting to see what the final and official results will be due to the fact that she was only behind Foster by 13 votes as of Tuesday night.

“I think they’re going to do a recount on their own because it’s so close,” she said.

Davis complimented the camaraderie he saw in the race, which he said was a surprise to him.

“First and foremost, I appreciate the leadership that we had … and most of all, I want to give praise to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for helping me get there, too,” he said. “I was very impressed with the integrity of everyone that I ran with, which made it so much easier to campaign. We all worked together very well.”