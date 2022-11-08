Republican Holliday earns Salem council seat; second too close to call

Republican Hunter Holliday will be one of the two candidates elected to Salem’s city council, based on results Tuesday night that will be certified in the coming days.

Votes were still being counted at the time of publication, but Holliday had a comfortable lead of about 400 votes with 12 of 13 precincts reporting by around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Holliday recently told The Roanoke Times he attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally where former President Donald Trump and other speakers continued to claim the results of the 2020 election were fraudulent, when there has been no evidence to back up those assertions.

“I think a lot of states didn’t go through the proper procedures for the elections,” he said recently. “Do I think it was stolen? I don’t know. I think a lot of things happened that are relevant to the outcome of the election, and I don’t think they were properly really looked into.”

The second seat up for grabs was too close to call, as the next three candidates were within 100 votes of each other at the time of publication.

Incumbents John Saunders and Randy Foley were only 9 votes apart late Tuesday, with Saunders holding the slim lead. Challenger Anne Marie Green was fourth, a few hundred votes back.

Voters were still pouring into the Salem Civic Center early Tuesday evening, with one person remarking it felt more like a presidential election than a midterm.

With all precincts being in the same place, the flow of traffic was heavier throughout the day than in neighboring localities where precincts are not all centrally located.

Saunders is seeking his second four-year term, while Foley is hoping to secure his fifth.

Holliday, a veteran and small business owner, was less than 100 votes from winning a seat on the five-member council in 2020.

He was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

Registrar Dana Oliver said the results of Tuesday’s election were likely to come out later than in previous year due to a new state law requiring early and absentee votes to be counted in the precinct they came from as opposed to in a separate batch entirely.

As of the end of early voting Saturday, 3,331 had voted early, roughly 19% of Salem’s total registered voters.