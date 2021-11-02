Republican Marie March wins 7th House District race

Republican business owner Marie March won the race for Virginia’s 7th House of Delegates District.
March received about 66% of the vote on Tuesday, almost a 2-to-1 margin over her Democratic opponent, Derek Kitts.
March was joined by supporters at her restaurant, Fatback Soul Shack on Election Night, where she delivered a victory speech. She reiterated the first part of the speech to a reporter during an interview.
“This election today will send a big message to Richmond and our country. Virginia will emerge as the state leading our country forward,” she said. “For so long, we have been known as hosting the [Washington] D.C. swamp, but those days are done. So goes Virginia, so goes the nation.”
March will succeed Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, who had announced months ago that he would be leaving the seat after serving five terms.
The 7th District covers parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties and all of Floyd County, where March lives.
March is a self-avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump and began developing a following in New River Valley circles over the past several years through her dabbling in Montgomery County politics. In fact, her involvement had led to some changes on the Christiansburg Town Council.
March, however, gained greater notoriety earlier this year when she attended Trump’s Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot that turned deadly.
March defended her actions, maintaining that she left hours before the riot and that one of her major reasons for attending the Trump rally was so her father could hear the former president speak. She said there was nothing criminal about listening to the president speak.
Whether the D.C. trip ever truly put any dent in her run was unclear as Trump’s brand of politics continues to resonate well with many conservative voters. March has previously said that her outspoken support of the former president’s style of politics has helped endear her to many voters in the New River Valley.
The support for March was evident during the GOP primary in the spring when she soundly defeated challengers Sherri Blevins and Lowell Bowman. Blevins, who is a Montgomery County supervisor, had in the period leading up to that contest received the support of several Republican elected officials in the area.
Trump loyalty aside, March campaigned on a number of common conservative issues.
Among other points, March has voiced strong support for protecting the Second Amendment and for anti-abortion policies.
More recently, March has espoused her support of providing vouchers to the parents of public school students who decide to switch their children to private schools or to home school them. Like many conservatives who support vouchers, March has pointed to many parents’ disappointments with recent activities within local public school systems.
March, who has described public schools as “socialized programs,” has said parents ought to be given greater control over how their tax dollars are spent due to the fact much of public school funding comes from them and because they ought to have a say in their children’s education.
One issue March has particularly opposed in relation to the subject of vouchers is the recent enactments of policies for transgender students in a number of Virginia school districts — including the one in Montgomery County. She has described the subject as one that shouldn’t involve government, which she further argues has excessively interfered in the operations of public schools.
March’s argument in favor of vouchers has also fallen along economic lines. She has said voucher programs would force school districts to rethink how they operate, including how they spend their money.
March’s and others’ support of vouchers has drawn much criticism, with opponents of the measures arguing that they would direct funding away from already financially strapped schools.
Opponents of vouchers, in reference to the opposition to the transgender policies, have also compared them to measures certain school districts adopted decades ago to oppose integration.