Republican Marie March wins 7th House District race

March, however, gained greater notoriety earlier this year when she attended Trump’s Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riot that turned deadly.

March defended her actions, maintaining that she left hours before the riot and that one of her major reasons for attending the Trump rally was so her father could hear the former president speak. She said there was nothing criminal about listening to the president speak.

Whether the D.C. trip ever truly put any dent in her run was unclear as Trump’s brand of politics continues to resonate well with many conservative voters. March has previously said that her outspoken support of the former president’s style of politics has helped endear her to many voters in the New River Valley.

The support for March was evident during the GOP primary in the spring when she soundly defeated challengers Sherri Blevins and Lowell Bowman. Blevins, who is a Montgomery County supervisor, had in the period leading up to that contest received the support of several Republican elected officials in the area.

Trump loyalty aside, March campaigned on a number of common conservative issues.

Among other points, March has voiced strong support for protecting the Second Amendment and for anti-abortion policies.