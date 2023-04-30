Seeking the Republican nomination for the new Virginia House of Delegates’ 41st District are an attorney whose family has long been involved in Virginia GOP politics and a business owner who has described himself as the true representative of Southwest Virginia’s working class.

Republicans will decide at a mass meeting to be held Thursday whether they want Blacksburg resident Chris Obenshain or Riner’s Lowell Bowman as their candidate. The event will take place at the CrossPointe Conference Center at 900 Life Drive in Christiansburg.

Registration will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting itself is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

The GOP nominee chosen Thursday will face Democrat and Blacksburg resident Lily Franklin in the November election. Franklin is the former chief of staff for Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.

A mass meeting occurs at a single location where registered voters who have declared a party affiliation vote on their preferred candidate. The meeting differs from other nomination methods such as the often used firehouse primary, which is closer to the general election process with its use of more conventional polling places.

Jo Anne Price, chairwoman of the Montgomery County Republican Party, described a mass meeting as being closer to the voter. She said candidates are more compelled to knock on doors and visit with voters in person to try to get them to attend the meeting.

The outreach for meetings differs from firehouse or state party run primaries, which are more like general elections where candidates rely more on the firing out of a number of campaign ads, Price said. Additionally, voters at meetings are given the opportunity to hear the candidates speak side by side, she said.

The 41st District contains western Roanoke County and much of Montgomery County, the latter locality being where both Obenshain and Bowman live. Unlike other new legislative districts set by the Virginia Supreme Court, the 41st does not include an incumbent delegate.

In addition to his work as a prosecutor in Montgomery County, Obenshain has long served in the U.S. Army Reserve. And although he is a first-time political candidate, his family has been significantly involved in state Republican politics for decades.

Obenshain’s cousin is state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. Also, the 41st District hopeful’s uncle — and Mark Obenshain’s father — was Richard Obenshain, who was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate from Virginia when he was killed in a 1978 plane crash prior to the election.

Chris Obeinshan has spent roughly two decades in the Army Reserve, first as an enlisted soldier and eventually as a major in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps, the branch’s legal arm.

Bowman owns several businesses and farms. His current run isn’t his first time seeking public office as he previously ran for state House in 2021. He lost to Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, in a Republican primary that also involved current Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins.

Bowman, who studied civil engineering at Virginia Tech, spent several years consulting for a business that would work with municipalities by helping them develop utilities and roads for industrial purposes. He also co-owns construction waste hauling and general contracting businesses, respectively, called Bowman Griffin Waste Management and Bowman Griffin General Contractors.

Over the past few months, a number of locally elected GOP officials between the New River and Roanoke valleys have put their support behind Obenshain. They include Blevins, Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin and Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan.

At a January event outside the Montgomery County Courthouse, both Partin and Holohan touted Obenshain’s work as a prosecutor and described it as indicative of what to expect from him should he ultimately win the seat.

Some of the work Obenshain is most proud of includes his prosecution against “some of the worst offenders,” a group he said includes people who have committed sexual violence against children and people who have brought in drugs such as methamphetamines and opiods into the community.

Obenshain argues state lawmakers on the left have made the work of the criminal justice system tougher due to their support for legislation he argues has led to issues such as softer sentencing.

While appreciative of the support he’s received from certain elected Republicans, Obenshain has said that he doesn’t think the backing has necessarily made him a frontrunner. He said his work and other experiences have prepared him to take on a lawmaking role.

Bowman has said that he’s not intimidated by some of opponent’s backing and background and instead sees himself as the candidate who best represents the region’s working families. Among the personal points Bowman has noted is his journey from growing up poor to putting himself through school and eventually running businesses involved in blue-collar work.

“I appreciate [other GOP politicians] their service, but I’m focused on winning for the people in the district. And it’s not really news that an establishment person would back an establishment person. I’m not really part of that,” Bowman said. He added that he’s simply looking to help make certain goals more achievable for 41st District residents. “I do think I relate to the people in the district because I live the same life they’re living. The people making the laws should be the people who have to deal with those laws.”

But Obenshain said he identifies with the district’s voters, as well, because both he and his wife are working parents who deal with the same challenges. He said the current government at both the state and federal levels hasn’t done a strong job of softening the effects of inflation and other economic factors on working families.

When Bowman previously sought the 7th District state House nomination two years ago, Blevins had received support from several GOP elected officials in the buildup to the primary.

Despite their different backgrounds, Obenshain and Bowman aren’t too far apart on a number of issues.

Both Republicans have frequently attended school board meetings in Montgomery County. One issue they agree on, based on public comments they’ve made, is school choice, which they each staunchly support.

The controversial issue involves the demand, largely from conservative leaning groups and parents, that the state provide families with vouchers to cover the transfer of their children to either homeschool or private school. Parents who support the measure have argued public school districts have in recent times become increasingly dismissive of their concerns and values.

Issues school choice supporters have pushed back against include measures for transgender students and certain classroom curricula and library materials.

“Our schools. There are a lot of concerns with that. Really, there’s a feeling that we need to get back to basics,” Obenshain said. “Folks need to focus on educating kids, and parents need to be allowed to be parents.”

While he has echoed some of the same points as Obenshain on school choice, Bowman also has a personal reason behind his stance on the matter.

Bowman said his daughter, who has since been homeschooled and is scheduled to graduate this spring, was sexually assaulted by another student outside of school in 2021. He has been a critic of the Montgomery County schools administration, arguing that it didn’t do an effective job addressing the case.

Bowman said many voters he’s talked with while campaigning have voiced dissatisfaction with how schools have addressed disciplinary matters.

“Once you talk to people about the need for school choice — that it’s just [about] funding our students instead of an institution — most people tend to agree … it’s not a bad idea. It makes sense,” he said.

The school choice movement has drawn sharp criticism from other groups due to fears vouchers would worsen the health of already struggling public schools by transferring money to private schools.