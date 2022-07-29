Residents speak against Williamson Road proposal, business association in favor

Williamson Road residents voiced concern for proposed lane changes to their street at a community meeting Thursday night, asking city officials to instead improve the well-known northwest Roanoke thoroughfare in other ways.

The city council is scheduled to vote Monday on submitting several funding applications to a Virginia Department of Transportation grant program called SMART Scale. Included in those applications are plans to reduce traffic to two lanes on a stretch of the road, an addition of bike lanes and other pedestrian improvements.

During a public comment session at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church on Thursday evening, citizens told city officials they were against the plans, instead requesting more support for local Williamson Road businesses, among other ideas. Citizens called for better street lighting, and a curtailing of homelessness and crime along the street.

“Williamson Road could use some help, but it needs to be help that the whole community wants to see happen and support,” said Bill Tanger, during some opening remarks. “It’s very hard to get the city, and/or VDOT, turned around and get certain things done.”

Atomic Television is celebrating 70 years in business on Williamson Road, said owner John Combs. But he doesn’t like what he sees.

“You got buildings empty, you got revenue loss,” Combs said. “There are so many other things that need to be done to this road even before you think about doing anything to make it a two-lane and having limited access to the businesses.”

He said vagrancy is damaging his business.

“Williamson Road is the jewel of Roanoke,” Combs said. “There’s a lot more things to address than this. I just hope somewhere along the way, you can promote Williamson Road for what it really is.”

Out of 10 people signed up to speak, others shared similar concerns that Williamson Road faces challenges greater than road safety.

“I’m looking at different options about moving my business off Williamson Road, because I don’t like what I’m seeing,” Combs said. “What’s going to happen is going to happen. We’ll just have to live with it.”

A petition against the changes to Williamson Road has 3,000 signatures and counting, said Clay McClintock, president of Noble Neighborhood Watch.

The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association has signed on in favor of the proposed street changes, said Executive Director Valerie Brown.

“We all share the road, we only have a finite amount of space,” Brown said. “We just need to make that space as safe as we can for all involved.”

With 500 auto wrecks on Williamson Road the past five years and 12 pedestrian-involved collisions in that time, city and VDOT officials agree something needs to be done to slow motorist speeds and improve safety.

City Transportation Manager Dwayne D'Ardenne noted that SMART Scale grant awards are not guaranteed, because selected projects compete regionwide for VDOT funding. He also said construction on Williamson Road likely wouldn’t start until 2030 or 2031.

“We’re trying to solve the crash problem,” D'Ardenne said, adding there is ample time for further community input. “We’re not going to go design this and build it next year. That’s just not the way these projects work.”