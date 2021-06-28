Retiring Blacksburg clerk has seen much after 41 years

BLACKSBURG — One of Donna Boone-Caldwell’s key responsibilities over the past four decades is managing the town’s records.
But since she became Blacksburg’s town clerk in 1980, Boone-Caldwell has recorded so much more.
“So much has changed since my first day on the job,” she wrote in a letter to Blacksburg Town Council. “Without a doubt, the secret to my longevity has been the willingness to accept change and roll with the flow.”
The letter was Boone-Caldwell’s announcement that she will retire this summer, a decision that will become official on Aug. 1.
Boone-Caldwell, 69, said she’s not retiring due to age or health. She said she feels great and simply recognized it was a good time to finally take advantage of retirement and its benefits.
“I’ve been here a long time,” she said during an interview in her office this week. “It just seems crazy to not leave when you’re still feeling great.
“I’d rather go out when I’m smiling.”
Boone-Caldwell’s tenure as clerk spanned a period marked by numerous milestones in Blacksburg’s contemporary history — incredible and somber.
Among the many developments and events that occurred since Boone-Caldwell has been on the job were the launch of Blacksburg Transit, the continued growth and transformation of downtown, the arrival of internet for town residents via the Blacksburg Electronic Village, the relocation of the historic Alexander Black House and contentious issues in town that went as far as involving the Virginia Supreme Court.
Then, of course, the date tragically engraved in the memories of anyone with any ties to the region: April 16, 2007.
Among the more fondly remembered events, Boone-Caldwell recalled the launch in the early 1990s of the Blacksburg Electronic Village, also known as the BEV.
“That was huge. That changed all of our lives,” she said.
The BEV gave Blacksburg residents an early link to perhaps one of the most pivotal innovations introduced to mankind in recent centuries: the internet.
And the internet during those years was nowhere near as widely available it is now. Many longtime residents, including those strongly familiar with the BEV, have said the project gave Blacksburg the distinction of being among the most connected places in America during those years.
“We were known for being the most wired community in the United States for a while,” Boone-Caldwell said. “That was huge.”
A project of the town, Virginia Tech and Bell Atlantic, the BEV was Blacksburg’s first internet service provider. Among other services, the project provided a dial-up package — a common connection type during the 1990s — and even launched a then-high speed ethernet cable connection for a select number of apartment complexes.
The BEV at its peak had more than 10,000 customers. Although it still existed in some form as late as the 2010s, the project’s core service was naturally phased out after telecom companies began significantly expanding internet service.
Another subject Boone-Caldwell highlighted is the level of citizen engagement that has defined much of town government over the decades. She said that heightened level of involvement really began in the 1980s, when she had just taken over the clerk role.
While there have been many hotly debated issues and decisions over the decades, Boone-Caldwell pointed to one that ended with state Supreme Court involvement.
That was in 2009, when the court issued a landmark decision that effectively helped the town council prevent a proposal to build a big box store — widely suggested to be a Walmart at the time — on the First & Main shopping center property.
Boone-Caldwell said she and her other clerk peers need to, of course, remain neutral and unbiased on those kinds of issues. But those debates help increase trust and improve town government in general, she said.
“We became a lot more transparent because of the citizens,” she said.
Boone-Caldwell, as so many in the region, also remembers the April 16, 2007, shootings at Virginia Tech.
Boone-Caldwell said the incident was particularly stressful for her as a parent. Two of her sons were Tech students at the time, but fortunately were safe from the incident.
“It still brings back emotions because it was such an emotional time. Just terrible,” she said.
Boone-Caldwell, however, said she was grateful for the outpouring of support from across the world.
Boone-Caldwell said the town returned that gratitude in the following years when other communities encountered similar tragedies.
Boone-Caldwell said she’s not sure how it will be now that none of her Tuesdays will soon include council meetings — whether it be work sessions to mull over issues at length or nights when the elected body needs to issue decisions on matters.
But she said she’s ready to explore new opportunities away from town government.
Boone-Caldwell’s closing remarks in her retirement letter: “I know I will miss my colleagues and coworkers, but I leave feeling that my 41 years were well spent with very few regrets. Times shared, friendships forged and a great feeling of accomplishment has prepared me for my next chapter. Thank you for supporting the town clerk’s position. If not the best, I believe it is very close to the best job that the town has to offer.”