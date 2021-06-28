Retiring Blacksburg clerk has seen much after 41 years

BLACKSBURG — One of Donna Boone-Caldwell’s key responsibilities over the past four decades is managing the town’s records.

But since she became Blacksburg’s town clerk in 1980, Boone-Caldwell has recorded so much more.

“So much has changed since my first day on the job,” she wrote in a letter to Blacksburg Town Council. “Without a doubt, the secret to my longevity has been the willingness to accept change and roll with the flow.”

The letter was Boone-Caldwell’s announcement that she will retire this summer, a decision that will become official on Aug. 1.

Boone-Caldwell, 69, said she’s not retiring due to age or health. She said she feels great and simply recognized it was a good time to finally take advantage of retirement and its benefits.

“I’ve been here a long time,” she said during an interview in her office this week. “It just seems crazy to not leave when you’re still feeling great.

“I’d rather go out when I’m smiling.”

Boone-Caldwell’s tenure as clerk spanned a period marked by numerous milestones in Blacksburg’s contemporary history — incredible and somber.