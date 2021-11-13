Revised Christiansburg Town Council race results hold

The elections of Tanya Hockett, Casey Jenkins and Tim Wilson to the Christiansburg Town Council have been certified, Montgomery County election officials said Thursday.

The recent certification also formalizes the election of other candidates who won public office in the county.

The certification is among the post-Election Day activities that are performed to ensure the results. The entire process is usually viewed as a formality, but gained some greater attention over the past week due to the fact that it led to a change in the outcome of the six-way Christiansburg Town Council race.

Initial results posted to the Virginia Department of Elections website on election week showed that candidate Anthony Woodyard had finished third in the town council contest and had effectively won one of three open seats.

Later in the week, however, Woodyard was bumped down to fifth place, with Jenkins moving from fourth to second in the vote count.

The initial results were due to errors made by officers of election in the central absentee precinct when it came to counting the early votes, said Richard Langford, chairman of the Montgomery County Electoral Board. The wrong numbers were then communicated to the registrar’s office, he said during an interview on Nov. 5.