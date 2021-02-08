Road improvements target Tanglewood, Hollins areas of Roanoke County

With sidewalks planned for construction at limited expense to the local government, Roanoke County officials are walking in newfound interest from investors using plans to improve congested commercial corridors.
On road improvement projects occurring through 2024, Roanoke County leveraged $2 million of taxpayer money to secure an additional $51.8 million in state and federal funds for use along the crowded Virginia 419 near Tanglewood Mall, according to data provided by Planning Director Philip Thompson.
Further down Electric Road in the Oak Grove area, funding was secured through state and federal sources for three street projects totaling $1.5 million, at no cost to Roanoke County, documents show.
On the other side of the county, after a final stretch of sidewalk is finished along Williamson Road in 2024, the bill to Roanoke County for five separate sidewalk projects along Williamson and Plantation roads in Hollins will be $55,000, Thompson said. Federal and state funds will cover the other $6.9 million of roadwork expenses.
“When I started here, there were probably only about two people working transportation,” Thompson said. “Now it’s probably 10-plus people, in probably five different departments.”
Adding the numbers countywide, more than $60 million of transportation projects are scheduled for completion within the next five years, costing Roanoke County a bit more than $2 million, with state and federal grants covering the other 97% of expenses.
“That’s awesome,” said Roanoke County Supervisor Martha Hooker. “To be commended.”
Projects planned include construction to widen parts of Virginia 419, plus safety and walkability improvements at intersections in Hollins and Oak Grove, and added sidewalks, making the areas more pedestrian-friendly.
“It is multi-department, with a lot of people involved in that process,” Thompson said of the county’s transportation planning efforts. “It’ll probably continue to grow. It’s successful.”
Plans recently adopted by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors are already coming to fruition, said the county’s economic development director, Jill Loope.
“I can’t overstate the importance of the infrastructure transportation investments and changes that are going on right now,” Loope said. “It really is critical to economic impact, and we’re starting to see it gradually over time.”
The real estate market is hot and investor inquiries are frequent, Loope said.
“The plans you all have adopted and all the work that has gone in up to this point is really starting to get some traction behind the scenes,” Loope said. “Developers, property owners — they’re starting to look at repositioning real estate in each of these corridors.”
Announcements will soon be made related to Tanglewood Mall, Loope said.
Additionally, two large, adjacent properties in Hollins are under contract with a real estate development firm, Loope said.
“All total, that gives us a really large site that is being assembled potentially in the Hollins area in excess of 100 acres,” Loope said. “These are two properties that are both zoned industrial that could represent a very large-scale project — one or two, depending on what the new owners want to do with it.”
Also in Hollins, 255 undeveloped acres zoned for residential use are available at 7200 Old Mountain Road, for an asking price of $5.7 million. Loope said there are ample other examples of opportunity for future large-scale development in Roanoke County.
“There’s a lot of interest in the market for selling property and developing property,” Loope said. “That’s good news.”
And the interest is generating in Roanoke County’s commercial corridors partially due to the government’s road improvement projects, Loope said.
“These infrastructure investments are what we should be doing. It’s part of our plans, and it’s working,” Loope said. “It’s very gradual, it’s very slow, but it’s starting to take root.”