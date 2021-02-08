Road improvements target Tanglewood, Hollins areas of Roanoke County

The real estate market is hot and investor inquiries are frequent, Loope said.

“The plans you all have adopted and all the work that has gone in up to this point is really starting to get some traction behind the scenes,” Loope said. “Developers, property owners — they’re starting to look at repositioning real estate in each of these corridors.”

Announcements will soon be made related to Tanglewood Mall, Loope said.

Additionally, two large, adjacent properties in Hollins are under contract with a real estate development firm, Loope said.

“All total, that gives us a really large site that is being assembled potentially in the Hollins area in excess of 100 acres,” Loope said. “These are two properties that are both zoned industrial that could represent a very large-scale project — one or two, depending on what the new owners want to do with it.”

Also in Hollins, 255 undeveloped acres zoned for residential use are available at 7200 Old Mountain Road, for an asking price of $5.7 million. Loope said there are ample other examples of opportunity for future large-scale development in Roanoke County.