Roanoke American Rescue Act projects identified

Roanoke's current plan, which spans 18 pages, states: "We will transform our community as we support recovery from COVID-19 and help residents, households, businesses, neighborhoods and thus the community to be more resilient against similar disruptions in the future."

Its guiding principles include serving youth, seniors, the poor, people with disabilities and working mothers; supporting hospitality and tourism businesses that are minority-owned; and addressing known disparities. Each project will be a single investment with an achievable outcome. Each project has been assigned a cost estimate that is subject to change.

Here are the recommendations reviewed Monday, along with each one's draft funding allocation:

-A project to build a "community hub" in Northwest Roanoke offering such services as a medical clinic, grocery store and restaurant ($10 million).

-A project to expand affordable housing through rehabilitation and new construction. This venture is to be coupled with a classroom component to train individuals in construction and related trades ($4 million).

-The construction of a new recreation center in place of either the Eureka Park Recreation Center or the Preston Park Recreation Center, both of which are more than 50 years old ($8 million).