Roanoke American Rescue Plan Act projects identified

Roanoke leaders on Monday endorsed nine proposed multimillion-dollar projects designed to improve life in the city for communities of color, the poor and other populations most hurt by the pandemic.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal pandemic-recovery program benefiting local governments across the nation. Roanoke's cut will be $64.5 million, a large sum when considering that the city government operates on about $300 million a year.

A community advisory committee and city staff began meeting in July to develop a draft project list. Monday, the City Council heard the proposal, offered no changes and expressed its thanks. City Manager Bob Cowell interpreted the council's reaction to signal concurrence and said he plans to begin work immediately.

Cowell described the achievement of the projects, which could involve land acquisition, design, new construction and extensive collaboration with partner nonprofit agencies, as "the real difficult stuff." He acknowledged the possibility that some projects may not materialize, in which case the city plans to have backup plans. The money is available on a use-it-or-lose-it basis and must be committed by the end of 2024.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}