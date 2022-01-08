Roanoke and New River valleys' freshman Republican delegates say they are ready for Richmond

With political races run and won in 2021, new legislators elected in the Roanoke and New River valleys are making final preparations for a 60-day lawmaking session starting in Richmond on Wednesday.

Eastbound this week for their first Virginia General Assembly are three Republican delegates: Wren Williams of Patrick County; March March of Floyd County; and Jason Ballard of Giles County.

They say they plan to support legislation that could in various ways aid the economic situation of Southwest Virginia.

Williams, whose district extends into Franklin County, said he’s spent time since the election talking to constituents to determine their needs and priorities. People encountered have echoed sentiments that initially inspired his run for office, he said.

“The biggest thing that we’ve felt … is really being left out from the state government,” Williams said. “One of the things that most folks are excited about is the opportunity to have a larger voice, and maybe gain more respect from the rest of Virginia.”

Addressing economic development, retaining jobs and championing conservative values are priorities, he said. Balancing the two-year state budget will pose a particular challenge.

“We have a particularly interesting circumstance, because Virginia has a very big surplus,” Williams said, referencing a state revenue windfall, plus lingering federal coronavirus relief funds. “There’s a lot of money floating around. But… what are we going to do with it, and who gets it, and how are we going to divvy it up so it’s going to be fair? What needs to be prioritized?”

March, similarly, said her days have been filled gathering input from the people of her district.

“I’m dealing with constituents,” March said. “Every day, several folks are reaching out for things I can help them with.”

She listed a bevy of bills she plans to carry into session, the bulk of them focused on easing small business administration, limiting government powers related to the coronavirus pandemic and repealing gun control laws passed when Democrats had the House majority.

“We have to be in line with Gov. [Glenn] Youngkin and what he wants, his plan for the state,” March said. “I’m very much aware, we’ve got to make sure that we all work together.”

Ballard said he is going to Richmond to fight for the people, who are his number one priority.

“Our region has been ignored by policymakers in Richmond for far too long,” Ballard wrote in an email. “My greatest goal is to bring new investments to the New River Valley and help create new jobs and opportunities back home.”

Ballard said people in his district want to see lots of issues addressed, but “the common denominator is the economy.”

“From increasing state revenue to increasing jobs and income, a strong economy solves a host of pressing issues,” Ballard wrote. “That is why we must focus on enacting pro-growth policies that will create new jobs and opportunities throughout Virginia.”

He said he is still gathering input and feedback from constituents, stakeholders and experts regarding specific laws that would impact the New River Valley.

“As we gather that information, my district’s legislative priorities and possible solutions to those problems become more clear,” Ballard said. “I am of the opinion it is more important to do things right than to get them done quickly.”

Williams, March and Ballard are part of a 52-member Republican majority in the 100-member Virginia House of Delegates. Alongside the 40-member state Senate, the Virginia General Assembly will convene for two months starting Wednesday, writing new laws and approving a two-year statewide operating budget, among other duties.

