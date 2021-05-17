Roanoke approves plastic shopping bag tax; set to take effect Jan. 1

Roanoke voted Monday to tax store-furnished disposable plastic shopping bags.

The tax is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1.

Assuming retailers pass the tax onto consumers, patrons of grocery, convenience and drug stores in the city of Roanoke will owe the merchant a nickel for each plastic bag used to carry out purchases.

The tax would not apply to the plastic bags that stores provide to carry unpackaged vegetables, packaged meat, ice cream or bulk items such as nuts — just the shopping bags.

City officials intend for the measure to discourage use of single-use plastic bags and curb plastic pollution, City Manager Bob Cowell has said.

No estimate was given for the likely revenue for the city. State law requires that the city spend its share of the proceeds on education, environmental cleanup and the distribution of reusable bags to some people. Participants in government nutrition programs — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and the Women, Infants and Children Program, called WIC — are to receive free reuable bags.

A portion of the tax will go to merchants to pay for implementation and administration of the tax, under current program rules.