Roanoke bans sleeping on downtown sidewalks

There are more than 300 shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness, while 250 people were found to be homeless in January, either living in a shelter or living outside, officials said. That statistic enabled officials to argue that there is adequate nighttime space indoors available for all homeless people not currently sheltered who will need to leave the sidewalks when the new law takes effect, likely in January.

Some members of the audience pushed back, calling those claims inflated or incomplete. For one, the city has a dire need for a shelter and housing friendly to LGBTQ people, a speaker said. For another, Roanoke lacks adequate indoor daytime space for people without housing, council members were told.

Councilman Joe Cobb voted against the measure after describing himself as “conflicted.” He said a suggestion that Roanoke open a low-barrier homeless shelter resonated with him. A low-barrier shelter has few or no requirements for entry.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds also voted no.