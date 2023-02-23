The city of Roanoke is a little over halfway through the current fiscal year, and spending and revenues are on track with the budget, city council members heard during a Tuesday meeting.

Assistant City Manager for Community Development Brent Robertson said the city expects to see a “comfortable” surplus at the end of the current fiscal year.

More than a month ago, the city mailed residents’ property tax bills, which reflected new assessed values. Feb. 1 was the deadline to file assessment appeals. The number of appeals is up this year compared to last, likely due to an expected 9.66% average increase to overall assessed real estate value.

Meanwhile, the city’s unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars — federal pandemic recovery money — have been gathering interest.

“I think the last time I checked ... interest earned was somewhere approaching half a million dollars. ... [With] two $32 million checks, the interest does begin to accumulate, even as we spend the money,” City Manager Bob Cowell said.

Robertson also requested that, if the city council wants to provide local tax relief, it consider giving personal property tax credits or a rate adjustment rather than doing rebates like those provided in December.

So far, the city has not indicated an intention to provide tax relief. Over the last several weeks, multiple city officials and council members have stressed the budgetary pressures under which the city will find itself as it heads into fiscal year 2024 in July, thanks to the rising cost of doing business.

Cowell also talked Tuesday about the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement projects budget proposal, indicating that the city expects debt and cash requests to be roughly $5 million more than planned last year. The increase is largely related to ADA ramp and sidewalk, curb and gutter maintenance cost increases, fleet vehicle costs ballooning and the cost of demolishing the Budget Inn on Williamson Road to make way for the building that will replace Roanoke Fire Station 2.

Cowell also mentioned plans for the Wasena Kayak Park. Cowell said the design process is underway.

“I just today, actually, signed off on the Army Corps of Engineers permitting process,” Cowell said Tuesday. “That will be the longest part of that process, is to go through the permitting portion.”