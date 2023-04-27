The Roanoke city council held public hearings on proposals for the upcoming budget and real estate tax increase Thursday, and it included thanks from the city school division for increased funding.

The council did not vote Thursday, but heard feedback from residents about the proposals.

As proposed, the $355.4 million fiscal year 2024 budget is an increase in spending of roughly $30.6 million than the current fiscal year 2023 budget.

The budget proposal includes a school funding contribution increase of $8.9 million.

At Thursday’s hearing, Roanoke City Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson thanked the council for the additional funding on behalf of the superintendent, Verletta White, who was unable to attend.

“Considering our historic post-pandemic challenges, this historic funding proposal is critical to our children’s future,” Jackson said, reading White’s statement.

Roughly $9.7 million will complete public safety pay raises started a few years ago and support pay raises to bring all but about 200 general city employees up to new pay grade minimums in July.

Following the budget hearing, the council opened a hearing on the real estate property tax rate.

Local taxes support roughly 70% of the city's budget, with real estate property tax revenue doing the heaviest lifting.

The city has proposed maintaining the real estate property tax rate at the current rate of $1.22 per $100 of assessed value. Because the total assessed value of property in the city increased by 9.08% last year, that would be an effective tax increase of 8.33% for property owners. To offset the effective tax increase, the council would have to lower the rate to $1.12.

The city expects to net an additional $10 million thanks to that biggest average real estate value increase in two decades.

Roughly 90% of city property owners saw value changes, and they received notices in January with their new real estate values. The new values will affect 2023-24 tax bills, the first payment for which is due Oct. 5. The city should mail those bills near the end of August.

The council also gave residents a chance to speak about the annual update to the city's consolidated Housing and Urban Development plan.

Fiscal year 2024 starts July 1, in almost two months, but council should finalize and adopt the budget before then.

A week after a 9 a.m. May 1 budget study, the council will vote on the budget and real estate tax rate at 2 p.m. May 8 in council chambers at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. Various budget documents are available online at roanokeva.gov/1837/Budget-Development.