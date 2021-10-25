Roanoke candidate Hill breaks silence on financial struggles, cites health and medical bills

To address the remaining tax debt, a figure for which he did not disclose, Hill said he retained a private tax consulting firm to talk to the IRS. Hill expects to enter into a payment plan or a negotiated settlement for an amount less than what he owes.

About 11 million people owed unpaid income tax to the federal government at the beginning of 2020, or about one in 23 U.S. adults, IRS data shows. While the IRS is known to work with individuals who do not pay the mandatory tax, the agency states in a publication that it “vigorously” seeks civil and criminal sanctions for those who willfully do not comply, including prison time. Tax evasion is a felony.

The IRS and the office of the U.S. attorney declined to comment on Hill’s tax delinquencies.

Speaking of the bankruptcy proceeding, Hill explained the chief purpose of filing was to recover $5,700 garnished by Carilion Clinic from his bank account to pay off a medical bill.

“When you file bankruptcy obviously you include other debts you have, not just the one that's causing you the concern,” he said. In that regard, the petition listed the matter of the $5,700, less than $300 in other medical and tax debt of about $217,000.

“What really prompted the bankruptcy was the medical bills,” Hill said.