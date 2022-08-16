Roanoke candidates Volosin, Jackson receive small fines for violations

The State Board of Elections has fined two of the people running for Roanoke City Council for violating campaign advertising laws.

The fines issued Tuesday, $25 to Jamaal Jackson and $50 to Peter Volosin, called them to account for missing disclosures on campaign materials in the public domain earlier this year. The level of the fines indicated that the board found that the omissions weren’t serious and at worst caused little harm to the public.

But they are the first wrinkle of the campaign season, in which an unusually large number of candidates seek council seats in the Nov. 8 vote. Voters will decide four council seats. Nine are running for three seats during the regular council election on the ballot. In the other, two people are running for one seat in special election to fill the remaining term of former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.

Jackson, who is running as an independent in the 9-candidate race, told the board’s Richmond meeting that a small number of his lawn signs lacked a required disclosure to indicate that his campaign either paid for or authorized the signs. He called it an oversight.

“I’m a new candidate and still learning this process,” Jackson said.

In Volosin’s election-law violation case, authorities received 10 complaints that sample ballots distributed during the June 21 Democratic primary lacked required disclosures, said Tammy Alexander, a member of the board’s staff. Volosin finished third to earn a party nomination as result of the primary voting.

The sample ballot, realistic in appearance, named all four contenders in the primary but with black ovals adjacent to the names filled in for only three – Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones – who are incumbents, and Volosin. Candidate Terry McGuire’s oval was empty.

The SBE expressed no concern about the core message, but called Volosin to account because one version of the ballot failed to indicate who paid for or authorized the item. Another version identified the Volosin campaign as the source, but failed to indicate whether the campaigns of the three other contenders mentioned on the ballot had either authorized the ballot or not.

Volosin, who did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing, previously told The Roanoke Times that the versions without any disclosure were a mistake. He said he printed new ones with the disclosure but that no one told him the revised versions were deficient as well.

Volosin’s fine fell within the low-grade category but was doubled, from $25 to $50, because he distributed the ballots within 14 days of an election.