Roanoke car tax rebate checks to be sent soon

A small personal property tax rebate will be sent to eligible Roanoke residents in a few weeks.

The rebate will come to 17.5% of the bill paid, as long as it was paid by the Aug. 31 due date.

A hypothetical is helpful in understanding the car tax issue: The 2014 Kia Optima, a relatively affordable mid-sized car, would have been taxed this year at $188, a city official said when tax bills went out in April. The rebate will be $32.90.

The City Council ordered the rebates, casting its final vote Tuesday. The decision was designed to lessen the financial hit to households caused by an economy and nation in pandemic turmoil. Vehicle values have skyrocketed, driving vehicle taxes higher, even though the city tax rate held steady.

The tax on the Kia would have been $153 a year ago.

Roanoke at first planned to spend whatever extra money the tax generated on street repaving and education. Councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds pressed for rebates.

“The check’s in the mail,” Mayor Sherman Lea said. Moon-Reynolds repeated the statement.

“Not yet but soon,” City Manager Bob Cowell said.

The tax has brought in about $28 million to city coffers from the 2021-22 fiscal year.