Roanoke channels $2 million in relief funds into deferred park upkeep

Roanoke will spend $2 million on park maintenance that it had postponed because of a lack of money.

With pandemic-relief funds now available, playgrounds, courts, athletic fields, trails, landscaping and infrastructure such as lights and parking lots will get attention at 18 locations during the July 1 fiscal year, according to a city news release.

Roanoke made progress the previous fiscal year with a $2.3 million allocation to deferred park repairs.

Officials said the current round of work could take a year or longer if they run into challenges obtaining materials and contractors or bad weather.

Crews will upgrade the following parks: Belmont, Eastgate, Fallon, Fishburn, Huff Lane, Kennedy, Mill Mountain, Morningside, River's Edge, Strauss, Sunrise, Wasena and Washington. Also on the list are the Fishburn Mansion and several greenway stretches.