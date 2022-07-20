 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke channels $2 million in relief funds into deferred park upkeep

Roanoke will spend $2 million on park maintenance that it had postponed because of a lack of money.

With pandemic-relief funds now available, playgrounds, courts, athletic fields, trails, landscaping and infrastructure such as lights and parking lots will get attention at 18 locations during the July 1 fiscal year, according to a city news release.

Roanoke made progress the previous fiscal year with a $2.3 million allocation to deferred park repairs.

Officials said the current round of work could take a year or longer if they run into challenges obtaining materials and contractors or bad weather.

Crews will upgrade the following parks: Belmont, Eastgate, Fallon, Fishburn, Huff Lane, Kennedy, Mill Mountain, Morningside, River's Edge, Strauss, Sunrise, Wasena and Washington. Also on the list are the Fishburn Mansion and several greenway stretches.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

