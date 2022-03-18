 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke city attorney: Jeffrey forfeits council seat with conviction

Roanoke City Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU, The Roanoke Times

Robert Jeffrey Jr. is off the Roanoke City Council as a result of his felony embezzlement conviction Thursday, a city official said Friday.

According to state law, a public official who is convicted of a felony and who also remains convicted after all possible appeals "shall...forfeit his office or post."

Jeffrey stole pandemic relief funds and embezzled from a Roanoke nonprofit housing organization where he worked. Some illegal acts occurred before he took office on Jan. 1, 2021, some after, prosecutors have said. He was found guilty of three felonies as the result of two separate trials this week. 

On Thursday, he pleaded no contest to embezzlement in Roanoke Circuit Court in a plea bargain that required he waive his right to appeal. In response to his plea, Judge David Carson  found him guilty. As a result of the conviction and the judge's acceptance of the plea agreement, "Mr. Jeffrey has forfeited his seat on City Council," Roanoke City Attorney Tim Spencer said by email Friday.

Jeffrey, 52, was ordered to jail after Thursday's legal proceedings ended. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.

Details on how Jeffrey will be replaced on council are expected to be discussed by city council Monday. Past Roanoke council vacancies have been temporarily filled by appointment and permanently filled by a special election. 

