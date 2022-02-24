Roanoke City Council candidate field growing with gun violence at issue

The Roanoke City Council election in November will be a competitive one with gun violence a predominant issue.

Currently, there are six candidates in the race with three seats on the ballot, but the number could grow.

The field so far includes four Democrats and two Republicans. At least one additional Republican and one person likely to run as an independent may join the field. That mix ensures a competitive November election.

The three seats in contention include that of Councilman Bill Bestpitch, who does not plan to seek reelection.

Democratic incumbent Joe Cobb, 60, in his first term, said he will seek reelection. Incumbent Vivian Sanchez-Jones, 61, an appointed council member who is completing the term of Djuna Osborne, said she also plans to run. Sanchez-Jones filed as a Democrat to seek election to a full term.

Meanwhile, real estate agent and former city Democratic committee vice chair Peter Volosin, 35, announced his campaign Wednesday. Volosin finished fifth in the 2020 council election.

Terry McGuire, a senior legislative representative with the environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice and a Democrat, is also in the race. His age was not available.

Two Republicans recently announced their campaigns. They include Nick Hagen, 33, an attorney who handles estate and cannabis matters and is a property developer. The other is Dalton Baugess, 51, logistics officer for the Salem Fire Department.

Those still considering whether to run include former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers, 69. He said he’s inclined to run as an independent if he goes forward. Bowers served on council from 1984 to 1992 and then was mayor for 16 years, served in two eight-year tenures. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, when incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea was reelected.

Also considering a run is financial adviser Maynard Keller, a Republican, Keller said. Keller came in seventh in the 2020 council election.

The campaign will be shaped by perceptions of who can contribute the most to reducing crime and gun violence. Use of guns in the city has been increasing as the police department continues to deal with job vacancies. Those issues are evident from candidate interviews and websites in the preseason before the field is whittled down.

Democrats plan to use a primary that’s already been scheduled June 21 to decide nominees. Republicans plan to choose council nominees in a firehouse primary at a date to be determined if the party has more than three candidates.

The general election is Nov. 8.

